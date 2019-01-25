Vodafone : Shares Fall to Near-Decade Low as New CEO Grapples with European Slump -- Update

(Updates with CEO comment, additional details throughout, share price movement)

--Vodafone shares hit their lowest level since 2010 after the telecoms company reported a third-quarter revenue decline and warned the slump will continue into the fourth quarter.

--Vodafone blamed price competition in Italy and Spain, as well as weak consumer spending in South Africa for the weaker revenue figure.

--New Chief Executive Nick Read is under pressure to turnaround Vodafone's revenue and reduce its debt pile, in order to avoid cutting the dividend.

Vodafone Group shares hit their lowest level for almost a decade on Friday, after new Chief Executive Nick Read failed to convince investors the telecommunications giant can arrest falling European revenue.

London-based Vodafone said it generated revenue of 11 billion euros ($12.48 billion) in the quarter to Dec. 31, compared with EUR11.80 billion in the year-earlier period. Revenue was hit by accounting changes, the sale of its Qatari business and foreign exchange.

Organic service revenue--a figure closely watched by analysts--rose 0.1% in the third quarter, Vodafone said. This represents a slowdown from the 0.5% increase posted for the three months to Sept. 30.

Service revenue declined 1.1% in Europe on an organic basis to EUR7.50 billion. Vodafone's consumer businesses in Spain and Italy were hit by continuing price competition, while growth slowed in Germany. Earlier in January, Vodafone said it plans to cut up to 1,200 jobs in Spain, almost a quarter of its workforce.

"Lower mobile contract churn across our markets and improved customer trends in Italy and Spain are encouraging. However, these have not yet translated into our financial results," Chief Executive Nick Read said.

Mr. Read, who took over from long-serving head Vittorio Colao in October, told analysts that Vodafone's fourth-quarter looked set to be the trough of its European service revenue ahead of easier comparative periods in its new fiscal year.

The prospect of further revenue decline spooked investors and Vodafone shares traded down over 4% by afternoon in the London session, hitting their lowest price since 2010.

Organic growth also slowed in Vodafone's Rest of World segment, where a 4.9% increase fell short of the 7.7% achieved in the preceding quarter. Vodafone blamed lower data-revenue growth in South Africa amid a slowdown in consumer spending.

Continued revenue decline has raised doubts over Vodafone's generous dividend payout, which now stands at 9% of its share price and has risen every year since 1990. Profits no longer fully cover the payout, which was frozen in November while Mr. Read tackles the company's EUR32.1 billion debt pile. Vodafone has options with its towers but also faces a threat from 5G spectrum," says RBC's Wilton Fry. "We regard the dividend as unsustainable even before we consider a macro downturn."

Mr. Read has laid out plans to reduce operating costs by EUR1.2 billion by 2021. Earlier this week Vodafone struck a deal with Telefonica O2 brand to share 5G, and potentially open the path to a sale of their joint-venture mobile mast business in the U.K.

Vodafone maintained its guidance for underlying organic adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--its preferred profit measure--to grow around 3% in the year ending March 31, and for free cash flow of around EUR5.4 billion.

