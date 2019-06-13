Vodafone : Working to Fix Service Disruption in Europe -BBC

--Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) is working Thursday to address "disruptions" to its service in several European nations, the BBC reported.

--Vodafone said it was aware that some customers were experiencing issues with mobile and broadband services, and said service teams were working on a resolution.

--A link Vodafone uses to transmit data between countries experienced a fault, and traffic is being rerouted, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-48623922

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com