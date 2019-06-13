Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vodafone Group    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP

(VOD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vodafone : Working to Fix Service Disruption in Europe -BBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 01:44pm EDT

--Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) is working Thursday to address "disruptions" to its service in several European nations, the BBC reported.

--Vodafone said it was aware that some customers were experiencing issues with mobile and broadband services, and said service teams were working on a resolution.

--A link Vodafone uses to transmit data between countries experienced a fault, and traffic is being rerouted, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-48623922

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VODAFONE GROUP
01:44pVODAFONE : Working to Fix Service Disruption in Europe -BBC
DJ
11:50aUK tells telecom firms to be cautious over Huawei after U.S. warnings
RE
11:28aUK tells telecom firms to be cautious over Huawei after U.S. warnings
RE
09:03aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Alibaba, Nordea, Renault
07:16aLONDON MARKETS: London Markets Advance As Major Oil Companies React To Allege..
DJ
07:00aGerman 5G Auction Ends With Companies Pledging EUR6.5 Billion for Spectrum
DJ
06:55aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Markets Climb As Oil Prices Rise On Tanker Incident
DJ
02:31aVODAFONE : Acquires German 5G Spectrum for EUR1.88 Billion
DJ
06/12VODAFONE : Germany acquires spectrum for 5g services
PU
06/12Ethiopian telecoms sector requires 'huge' investments - minister
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2020 44 906 M
EBIT 2020 4 644 M
Net income 2020 2 304 M
Debt 2020 33 781 M
Yield 2020 7,56%
P/E ratio 2020 16,24
P/E ratio 2021 14,70
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
Capitalization 39 012 M
Chart VODAFONE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,04 €
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Johan Wibergh Group Technology Officer
Samuel Esson Jonah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP-15.41%44 203
AT&T12.75%226 895
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-7.59%183 935
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP42.18%97 998
NTT DOCOMO INC1.73%77 328
T-MOBILE US18.50%63 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About