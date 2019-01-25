Log in
VODAFONE GROUP (VOD)

VODAFONE GROUP (VOD)
News

Vodafone : revenue growth slows in third quarter

01/25/2019 | 02:42am EST
A branded sign is displayed on a Vodafone store in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone said its key revenue measure deteriorated in the third quarter, down 40 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 0.1 percent, reflecting continuing price competition in Spain and Italy and a slowdown in South Africa.

Analysts had expected growth of 0.3 percent.

The world's second largest mobile operator said competition in the Spanish and Italian markets had moderated through the quarter.

"Lower mobile contract churn across our markets and improved customer trends in Italy and Spain are encouraging, however these have not yet translated into our financial results," Chief Executive Nick Read said on Friday.

He said the signs of improvement underpinned confidence in Vodafone's full-year guidance.

Vodafone expects around 3 percent growth in underlying adjusted core earnings for the full year, with free cash flow before spectrum costs coming in at about 5.4 billion euros.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 44 932 M
EBIT 2019 4 645 M
Net income 2019 642 M
Debt 2019 34 094 M
Yield 2019 8,72%
P/E ratio 2019 20,47
P/E ratio 2020 16,13
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
Capitalization 44 192 M
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Johan Wibergh Group Technology Officer
Samuel Esson Jonah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP-5.79%50 031
AT&T8.23%224 817
CHINA MOBILE LTD.10.61%212 981
NTT DOCOMO INC6.89%88 564
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP14.56%80 506
KDDI CORP3.97%62 506
