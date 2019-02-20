Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vodafone Group    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP

(VOD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vodafone : to Launch 5G in European Cities in Second Half of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 06:33am EST

By Adria Calatayud

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.LN) is preparing to launch next-generation wireless technology, 5G, in a number of European cities during the second half of 2019, the company said Wednesday.

The British telecommunications company said it has completed four-week trials with 5G-ready smartphones that will enter the market this year, and is conducting further trials in some European cities.

Vodafone, which plans to build its 5G network on top of its existing 4G infrastructure, said more than two thirds of its radio-access-network sites within major European cities have sufficient backhaul to support 5G speeds.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VODAFONE GROUP
06:33aVODAFONE : to Launch 5G in European Cities in Second Half of 2019
DJ
02/19TELECOM EGYPT : Vodafone to distribute profits of LE5.5B to Telecom Egypt
AQ
02/19Vodafone Internet of Things (IoT) Barometer reports move toward mainstream as..
GL
02/19TELECOM EGYPT : & Vodafone reach agreements on transmission, infrastructure serv..
AQ
02/18Britain does not support total Huawei network ban - sources
RE
02/18Factbox - Huawei's challenges in Europe
RE
02/18BRITAIN DOES NOT SUPPORT TOTAL HUAWE : sources
RE
02/17IDEA CELLULAR : Vodafone Idea in talks to sell mobile tower stake, optical fibre..
AQ
02/15Telecoms industry calls for Europe-wide network testing regime
RE
02/15VODAFONE : Vocus and Vodafone unveil unbundled fibre broadband
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 44 814 M
EBIT 2019 4 481 M
Net income 2019 426 M
Debt 2019 35 313 M
Yield 2019 8,90%
P/E ratio 2019 18,76
P/E ratio 2020 15,12
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capitalization 43 203 M
Chart VODAFONE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2,15 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Johan Wibergh Group Technology Officer
Samuel Esson Jonah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP-7.46%48 986
AT&T7.32%222 925
CHINA MOBILE LTD.10.95%216 858
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP43.25%99 616
NTT DOCOMO INC7.57%88 897
KDDI CORP4.76%62 080
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.