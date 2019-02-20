Vodafone : to Launch 5G in European Cities in Second Half of 2019

By Adria Calatayud

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.LN) is preparing to launch next-generation wireless technology, 5G, in a number of European cities during the second half of 2019, the company said Wednesday.

The British telecommunications company said it has completed four-week trials with 5G-ready smartphones that will enter the market this year, and is conducting further trials in some European cities.

Vodafone, which plans to build its 5G network on top of its existing 4G infrastructure, said more than two thirds of its radio-access-network sites within major European cities have sufficient backhaul to support 5G speeds.

