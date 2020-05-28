Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vodafone Group Plc    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Google Explores Vodafone Idea Stake as Part of India Push, FT Reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 11:53pm EDT

--Alphabet Inc.'s Google is exploring an investment in Vodafone Group PLC's struggling India business, the Financial Times reported late Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

--Google is considering buying stake of about 5.0% in Vodafone Idea Ltd., a partnership between the U.K. telecom company and India's Aditya Birla group that has been under severe financial strain, the FT report said.

--Alphabet has also held talks about acquiring a stake in Reliance Industries Ltd.'s Jio, the FT reported.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2M5SWR1

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.14% 1418.24 Delayed Quote.5.89%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.85% 1472.25 End-of-day quote.-2.76%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 2.60% 134.8 Delayed Quote.-8.60%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED 2.65% 5.8 End-of-day quote.-5.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VODAFONE GROUP PLC
05/28Google Explores Vodafone Idea Stake as Part of India Push, FT Reports
DJ
05/28Hutchison wins legal challenge to EU veto on O2 takeover
RE
05/28EXCLUSIVE : Nissan settles dispute with Indian state over unpaid dues - sources
RE
05/28Google considering taking stake in Vodafone Idea - FT
RE
05/28VODAFONE : Kepler Chevreux gives a Buy rating
MD
05/28VODAFONE : New appointments to the Commerce Commission
AQ
05/26VODAFONE : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Another Chinese company leaving the Nasdaq
05/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 743 M 49 551 M 49 551 M
Net income 2020 -1 043 M -1 156 M -1 156 M
Net Debt 2020 44 749 M 49 557 M 49 557 M
P/E ratio 2020 -38,1x
Yield 2020 6,11%
Capitalization 39 932 M 44 236 M 44 223 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 94 442
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 1,92 €
Last Close Price 1,49 €
Spread / Highest target 68,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Renée Jo James Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-8.60%42 988
AT&T INC.-20.52%226 931
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-17.40%143 562
T-MOBILE US26.52%120 116
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-2.02%89 294
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.49%88 460
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group