Google Explores Vodafone Idea Stake as Part of India Push, FT Reports

--Alphabet Inc.'s Google is exploring an investment in Vodafone Group PLC's struggling India business, the Financial Times reported late Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

--Google is considering buying stake of about 5.0% in Vodafone Idea Ltd., a partnership between the U.K. telecom company and India's Aditya Birla group that has been under severe financial strain, the FT report said.

--Alphabet has also held talks about acquiring a stake in Reliance Industries Ltd.'s Jio, the FT reported.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2M5SWR1

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com