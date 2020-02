--India's Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request by telecom companies including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel for more time to settle $13 billion in back-fees, Bloomberg reports.

--The court's three-judge panel began contempt proceedings against the companies related to a dispute over licensing fees, saying operators must pay their dues by March 17, the report said.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2OSNrae

