Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vodafone Group Plc    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Kenya passes data protection law crucial for tech investments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 09:50am EST

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday approved a data protection law which complies with European Union legal standards as it looks to bolster investment in its information technology sector.

The East African nation has attracted foreign firms with innovations such as Safaricom's M-Pesa mobile money services, but the lack of safeguards in handling personal data has held it back from its full potential, officials say.

"Kenya has joined the global community in terms of data protection standards," Joe Mucheru, minister for information, technology and communication, told Reuters.

The new law sets out restrictions on how personally identifiable data obtained by firms and government entities can be handled, stored and shared, the government said.

Mucheru said it complies with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation which came into effect in May 2018 and said an independent office will investigate data infringements.

Companies such as Kenya Airways and tourist hotels will have to comply when handling personal data from clients, Mucheru said, as will phone-based lenders such as Safaricom, which amasses personal data through services offered jointly with local banks.

Amazon Web Services, part of the Amazon group, said on Friday it will set up part of its cloud infrastructure in Kenya, adding it was encouraged by the new law. It did not give a value for the new investment.

Teresa Carlson, vice president of Amazon Web Services, said the new law paves the way for the company's investment in Nairobi, according to a government news release.

Those violating the law face a maximum fine of 3 million shillings ($29,283) or two years in jail, a copy of the law seen by Reuters showed.

"It will come down to implementation and enforcement but, we have been waiting on this for seven years so it is a start," said Nanjira Sambuli, a senior policy manager at the World Wide Web Foundation, a web access advocacy group.

A lack of data protection legislation has also hampered the government's efforts to digitise identity records for citizens.

The registration, which the government said would boost its provision of services, suffered a setback this year when the exercise was challenged in court.

"The lack of a data privacy law has been an enormous lacuna in Kenya's digital rights landscape," said Nanjala Nyabola, author of a book on information technology and democracy in Kenya.

($1 = 102.4500 Kenyan shillings)

By George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VODAFONE GROUP PLC
11/07VODAFONE GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
11/07Deutsche Telekom cuts dividend as it faces U.S. merger uncertainty
RE
11/06Liberty Global's Profit Surges Driven by $12 Billion Gain From Deal With Voda..
DJ
11/06Britain's Virgin Media switches to Vodafone's mobile network
RE
11/06Britain's Virgin Media switches to Vodafone's mobile network
RE
11/06Kenyan lenders target small and medium businesses with digital loans
RE
11/06VODAFONE : Virgin media and vodafone strike new mobile deal
PU
11/06Vodafone Group Agrees to Five-Year Wholesale Deal With Virgin Media
DJ
11/05Italy's INWIT still sees tower deal with Vodafone closing in first half next ..
RE
11/05Hungarian minister opens door to Huawei for 5G network rollout
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 45 145 M
EBIT 2020 4 668 M
Net income 2020 2 905 M
Debt 2020 39 453 M
Yield 2020 4,80%
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,99x
EV / Sales2021 1,92x
Capitalization 50 501 M
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,12  €
Last Close Price 1,89  €
Spread / Highest target 47,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Renée Jo James Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC6.24%55 957
AT&T37.53%286 721
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-13.70%167 752
NTT DOCOMO, INC.24.46%90 068
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-39.67%82 090
T-MOBILE US28.69%70 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group