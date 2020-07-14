Log in
07/14/2020 | 08:41am EDT
126.61 GBX   +1.52%
UK's BT says it will analyse cost and impact of Huawei ban

07/14/2020 | 08:41am EDT

BT, Britain's biggest mobile and fixed-line operator, said it would analyse the details of the ban on its supplier Huawei in terms of the costs and impact on its business.

BT, Britain's biggest mobile and fixed-line operator, said it would analyse the details of the ban on its supplier Huawei in terms of the costs and impact on its business.

"We note the government's announcement today relating to the use of Huawei equipment in the UK," a spokesman said.

"The security and resilience of our networks is an absolute priority for BT. While we have prepared for a range of scenarios, we need to further analyse the details and implications of this decision before taking a view of potential costs and impacts."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)
