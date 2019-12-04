Log in
VODAFONE BUSINESS AND AWS COLLABORATION

0
12/04/2019
VODAFONE BUSINESS AND AWS COLLABORATION
Released 07:00 04-Dec-2019



Vodafone Group Plc
04 December 2019

4 December 2019

VODAFONE BUSINESS AND AMAZON WEB SERVICES TO BRING EDGE COMPUTING CLOSER TO CUSTOMERS

AWS Wavelength supports ultra-low latency by enabling compute and storage services at the edge of Vodafone's network

Vodafone Business is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make AWS Wavelength available in Europe. AWS Wavelength provides developers the ability to build applications that serve end users with single-digit millisecond latencies over the 5G network. AWS Wavelength embeds AWS compute and storage services at the edge of telecommunications providers' 5G networks, enabling developers to serve use cases that require ultra-low latency.

Enabling AWS Wavelength at the edge of Vodafone's 5G network is designed to provide multi-access edge computing capabilities to developers, Internet of Things (IoT), devices and end users. Responsiveness matters when it comes to artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, video analytics, autonomous vehicles, robotics and drone control. These applications require latencies that are 5-10 times lower to deliver business impact. Vodafone Business and AWS are bringing the AWS cloud closer to the devices that need it by running AWS Wavelength in strategic locations within Vodafone's 5G network.

'With Europe's largest 5G network across 58 cities and as a global leader in IoT with over 90 million connections, Vodafone is pleased to be the first telco to introduce AWS Wavelength in Europe,' said Vinod Kumar, CEO of Vodafone Business. 'Faster speeds and lower latencies have the potential to revolutionize how our customers do business, and they can rely on Vodafone's existing capabilities and security layers within our own network.'

With this new collaboration, developers can now easily build innovative applications on the AWS API and run them from the 5G network node closest to their end users. Workers can use augmented reality devices to help them diagnose and repair complex equipment in the field. For gamers, this means super responsive, high definition experiences on their mobile devices, wherever they are. Mobile robots and drones will be able to navigate safely and securely, reacting to their environment in real time.

AWS Wavelength will be available first in the UK and Germany on the Vodafone 5G network, expanding to other Vodafone markets across Europe.

This announcement marks another step in Vodafone Business' multi-cloud strategy to partner with world-leading technology providers to help customers of all sizes succeed in a digital world.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group is one of the world's leading telecoms and technology service providers. We have extensive experience in connectivity, convergence and the Internet of Things, as well as championing mobile financial services and digital transformation in emerging markets.

Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 24 countries, partners with mobile networks in 42 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets. As of 30 September 2019, Vodafone Group had approximately 625 million mobile customers, 27 million fixed broadband customers and 22 million TV customers, including all of the customers in Vodafone's joint ventures and associates. For more information, please visit: www.vodafone.com.


VODAFONE BUSINESS AND AWS COLLABORATION

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 04 December 2019
