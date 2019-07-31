Log in
VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
07/31 03:22:10 am
152.31 GBp   +0.71%
03:05aVODAFONE : Completes sale of vodafone new zealand
PU
03:05aVODAFONE : Completion of sale of vodafone new zealand
PU
07/30Synamedia sees pay TV driving growth for 3-4 years before IPO
RE
VODAFONE : COMPLETES SALE OF VODAFONE NEW ZEALAND

07/31/2019 | 03:05am EDT

Vodafone Group Plc ('Vodafone') has completed the sale of 100% of Vodafone New Zealand Limited ('VFNZ') to a consortium comprising Infratil Limited and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for a cash consideration equivalent to an Enterprise Value of NZ$3.4bn (€2.1bn1), implying an FY'19 multiple of 7.3x Adjusted EBITDA2 and 16.2x Adjusted OpFCF3.4

Vodafone and VFNZ have now entered into a Partner Market agreement, which includes use of the Vodafone brand, preferential roaming arrangements, access to Vodafone's global IoT platform and central procurement function, and a range of services for the business and consumer markets.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce Vodafone's net debt.

Nick Read, CEO, Vodafone Group, said: 'This transaction is a continuation of our strategy to optimise our portfolio and reduce our debt. I am pleased we will continue our 21-year relationship with the business and talented team in New Zealand through a Partner Market agreement, delivering Vodafone's technology and services to benefit the country as it transitions to a digital society.'

1 Converted from NZ$ to € at a rate of 1.6464 (as of 31-Mar-19)

2 Net of pro-forma Vodafone Partner Market Agreement service fees

3 Adjusted OpFCF defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus capex

4 The selling entity is Vodafone Europe B.V., a 100% owned indirect subsidiary of Vodafone Group Plc

Vodafone Group

Media Relations

www.vodafone.com/media/contact

Investor Relations

ir@vodafone.co.uk

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group is one of the world's leading telecoms and technology service providers. We have extensive experience in connectivity, convergence and the Internet of Things, as well as championing mobile financial services and digital transformation in emerging markets.

Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 24 countries, partners with mobile networks in 42 more, and fixed broadband operations in 18 markets. As of 30 June 2019, Vodafone Group had approximately 640 million mobile customers, 21 million fixed broadband customers and 14 million TV customers, including all of the customers in Vodafone's joint ventures and associates. For more information, please visit: www.vodafone.com.

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 07:04:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 44 360 M
EBIT 2020 4 435 M
Net income 2020 3 252 M
Debt 2020 30 347 M
Yield 2020 5,49%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,68x
EV / Sales2021 1,63x
Capitalization 44 110 M
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 1,97  €
Last Close Price 1,65  €
Spread / Highest target 62,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Johan Wibergh Group Technology Officer
Samuel Esson Jonah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-1.09%49 194
AT&T19.76%249 685
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-9.34%176 652
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-18.92%102 334
NTT DOCOMO INC8.15%79 934
T-MOBILE US27.81%69 467
