31 October 2019

VODAFONE SUPPORTS FAMILIES WITH NEW GLOBAL POLICY OFFERING

16 WEEKS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE TO ALL EMPLOYEES

Vodafone announced today that all Vodafone employees worldwide will be offered 16 weeks of fully paid parental leave following the introduction of a new global policy designed to support families by giving every parent the opportunity to have more time with children new to their family. Any employee whose partner is having a baby, adopts a child or becomes a parent through surrogacy will have the flexibility to take up to 16 weeks paid leave at any time during the first 18 months.

Vodafone employees will also be able to phase their return from parental leave by working the equivalent of a 30-hour week at full pay for a further six months.

By the end of March 2021, Vodafone's parental leave will be available to all non-birthing parents - regardless of their gender, sexual orientation or length of service - across Vodafone's 24 markets and operations in Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the US.

Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read said, 'Diversity and inclusion are core to our beliefs and purpose at Vodafone. We are proud to support all families by giving every parent the opportunity to have more time with their children, without worrying about the impact on their finances or careers.'

The new global parental leave policy further underlines Vodafone's strong commitment to diversity and gender equality and will make a significant difference to thousands of Vodafone employees, particularly in countries where there is little or no legal requirement to give equal support for both parents.

In March 2015, Vodafone pioneered a global maternity policy, offering women across Vodafone's markets and operations a minimum of 16 weeks fully paid maternity leave and a 30-hour week at full pay for the first six months after their return to work.

Vodafone launched the ReConnect programme in 2017 to attract talented women who have left the workplace for several years - often to raise a family - who want to return to work but are struggling to make the professional connections needed or refresh the skills required.

Inclusion for all

Vodafone believes that the opportunities and promise of a better digital future should be accessible to all, and is committed to ensuring that the more vulnerable are not left behind on the journey to that future. Through our technology, we are working to bridge the divides that exist and help people to contribute equally and fully to society.

By becoming the world's best employer for women by 2025- we will help thousands of women to progress their careers, stimulating lost economic activity for the benefit of all.

By connecting an additional 50 million women in emerging markets to mobile by 2025- through specially designed products and services, we will help to improve health and wellbeing, create financial inclusion and increase safety and security, so women can reach their full potential.

By supporting 10 million young people to access digital skills, learning and employment opportunities by 2022- we will help to upskill the next generation and support them to success in the digital economy.

By improving the lives of 400 million people through our Foundation programmes by 2025 - we aim to support the most vulnerable people in society, enabling free access to healthcare and educational resources and creating opportunities for them to improve both their lives and livelihoods.

