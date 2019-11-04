Vodafone : Appoints Vivek Badrinath as CEO of New European Tower Business

By Adriano Marchese

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.LN) said Monday that it appointed Vivek Badrinath as chief executive of its new European tower business, and that Shameel Joosub will join Vodafone's executive committee, both effective April 1, 2020.

Mr. Badrinath, currently chief executive of Vodafone's "Rest of the World" operations, will head the newly separated organization, which will become operational by May 2020 with a senior team in place by that time, the company said.

The telecommunications company said it will simplify its management structure with the removal of the "Rest of the World" regional organization beginning in fiscal 2021.

Vodafone said that, following the reorganization, Mr. Joosub will join its executive committee. Mr. Joosub joined Vodacom Group in September 2012 and prior to that, he was chief executive of Vodafone Spain. Before that, he was the managing director of Vodacom South Africa.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com