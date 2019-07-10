Log in
VODAFONE GROUP PLC

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/10 07:03:30 am
131.81 GBp   -1.50%
06:33aVODAFONE : CEO, CFO to Give Up 20% of Share Incentive on Low Stock Price
DJ
07/08VODAFONE : Current Reports
PU
07/08VODAFONE : Appoints Tata Communications Veteran as Business Unit CEO
DJ
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vodafone : CEO, CFO to Give Up 20% of Share Incentive on Low Stock Price

07/10/2019 | 06:33am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Vodafone Group PLC's (VOD.LN) Chief Executive Nick Read and Chief Financial Officer Margherita Della Valle have requested a 20% reduction in their share-incentive awards due to the low value of the company's share price.

The FTSE 100-listed telecommunications company said Wednesday this change was requested to reflect the low valuation of its share price following a reduction over the year.

Vodafone's shares have lost 30% of their value over the past twelve months.

Shares at 1009 GMT were down 1.2% at 132.24 pence.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -1.32% 132 Delayed Quote.-12.48%
