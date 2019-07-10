Vodafone : CEO, CFO to Give Up 20% of Share Incentive on Low Stock Price

By Adria Calatayud

Vodafone Group PLC's (VOD.LN) Chief Executive Nick Read and Chief Financial Officer Margherita Della Valle have requested a 20% reduction in their share-incentive awards due to the low value of the company's share price.

The FTSE 100-listed telecommunications company said Wednesday this change was requested to reflect the low valuation of its share price following a reduction over the year.

Vodafone's shares have lost 30% of their value over the past twelve months.

Shares at 1009 GMT were down 1.2% at 132.24 pence.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com