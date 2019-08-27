Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vodafone Group Plc    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/27 11:25:34 am
150.82 GBp   +0.32%
11:06aVODAFONE : Current Reports
PU
03:55aAfrica's biggest bank targets its smallest shops in fintech deal
RE
02:29aBritain to make Huawei decision on 5G by the autumn - digital minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vodafone : Current Reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 11:06am EDT

Exhibit 99.2

August 27, 2019

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.

UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG, UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH AND UNITYMEDIA GMBH ANNOUNCE ISSUANCE OF REDEMPTION NOTICES

Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG ('Hessen'), Unitymedia NRW GmbH ('NRW') and Unitymedia GmbH ('Unitymedia'), formerly known as Unitymedia KabelBW GmbH, each a wholly owned subsidiary of Vodafone Group Plc, announced today that a notice of full redemption will be issued in respect of the €1,000,000,000 4% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and $550,000,000 5% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 issued by Hessen and NRW, as co-issuers (the 'Co-Issuers') and the $900,000,000 6 1/8% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by Unitymedia, as issuer (together with the Co-Issuers, the 'Issuers' and each an 'Issuer'), outstanding on September 12, 2019 (the 'Redemption Date') at the redemption price listed below:

Title of Notes

Outstanding
Principal
Amount

Rule 144ACUSIP/ISIN /Common
Code

Regulation SCUSIP /ISIN /Common Code

Redemption Price

4.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2025

€1,000,000,000

N/A
/XS1150437652
/115043765

N/A
/XS1150437579 / 115043757

a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of such Notes plus the Euro Applicable Premium as of the Redemption Date, and accrued but unpaid interest and Additional Amounts, if any, to the Redemption Date.

Euro Applicable Premium means the excess of (1) the present value at the Redemption Date of (a) the redemption price of such Note on January 15, 2020, which is 102.000% of the principal amount of such Note plus (b) all required remaining scheduled interest payments due on such Note through January 15, 2020 (but excluding accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date) computed using a discount rate equal to the Bund Rate plus 50 basis points over (2) the principal amount of such Note on the Redemption Date.

5.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2025

$550,000,000

913364 AD7
/ US913364 AD74
/ 115077716

D85455 AD1
/USD85455 AD13
/115077775

a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of such Notes plus the Dollar Applicable Premium as of the Redemption Date, and accrued but unpaid interest and Additional Amounts, if any, to the Redemption Date.

Dollar Applicable Premium means the excess of (1) the present value at the Redemption Date of (a) the redemption price of such Note on January 15, 2020, which is 102.500% of the principal amount of such Note plus (b) all required remaining scheduled interest payments due on such Note through January 15, 2020 (but excluding accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date) computed using a discount rate equal to the Treasury Rate plus 50 basis points over (2) the principal amount of such Note on the Redemption Date.

6.125% Senior Notes due 2025

$900,000,000

91337D AB0
/US91337DAB01
/000112278117

D85456 AB3
/USD85456AB30
/000112278141

a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of such Notes plus the Applicable Premium as of the Redemption Date, and accrued but unpaid interest and Additional Amounts, if any, to the Redemption Date.

Applicable Premium means the excess of (1) the present value at the Redemption Date of (a) the redemption price of such Note on January 15, 2020, which is 103.063% of the principal amount of such Note plus (b) all required remaining scheduled interest payments due on such Note through January 15, 2020 (but excluding accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date) computed using a discount rate equal to the Treasury Rate plus 50 basis points over (2) the principal amount of such Note on the Redemption Date.

Forward-Looking Statements

The above announcement contains 'forward-looking' which involve risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that are included in or incorporated by reference into this announcement, or made in presentations, in response to questions or otherwise, that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates to occur in the future, including such matters as projections, capital allocation, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, future acquisitions or dispositions, development or operation of power generation assets, market and industry developments and the growth of its business and operations (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as 'believes,' 'plans,' 'intends,' 'will likely result,' 'are expected to,' 'will continue,' 'is anticipated,' 'estimated,' 'projection,' 'target,' 'goal,' 'objective,' 'outlook' and similar expressions), are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and unknown future events that could cause actual results to differ materially. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent to transactions of this nature. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and except as may be required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 15:05:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VODAFONE GROUP PLC
11:06aVODAFONE : Current Reports
PU
03:55aAfrica's biggest bank targets its smallest shops in fintech deal
RE
02:29aBritain to make Huawei decision on 5G by the autumn - digital minister
RE
08/16Freenet threatens to derail $6.4 billion Sunrise-UPC deal
RE
08/16Vodacom to invest more than $589 mln on South Africa network this year
RE
08/15VODAFONE : Vodacom to invest more than $589 million on South Africa network this..
RE
08/14VODAFONE : Ericsson and Vodafone go live with 5G in Ireland
AQ
08/13Reliance shares see biggest intraday rise in decade; rivals hit by disruption..
RE
08/12VODAFONE : Nokia wins 5G network deal with Vodafone New Zealand
AQ
08/12Indian e-commerce platform Meesho raises $125 mln in Naspers-led funding
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 44 814 M
EBIT 2020 4 584 M
Net income 2020 2 509 M
Debt 2020 31 982 M
Yield 2020 5,47%
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
EV / Sales2021 1,69x
Capitalization 44 363 M
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,01  €
Last Close Price 1,66  €
Spread / Highest target 63,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Johan Wibergh Group Technology Officer
Samuel Esson Jonah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-1.67%49 225
AT&T22.39%255 234
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-10.81%173 300
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-35.23%88 645
NTT DOCOMO INC6.89%81 017
T-MOBILE US22.72%66 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group