Vodafone : Current Reports

Exhibit 99.2

August 27, 2019

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.

UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG, UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH AND UNITYMEDIA GMBH ANNOUNCE ISSUANCE OF REDEMPTION NOTICES

Unitymedia Hessen GmbH & Co. KG ('Hessen'), Unitymedia NRW GmbH ('NRW') and Unitymedia GmbH ('Unitymedia'), formerly known as Unitymedia KabelBW GmbH, each a wholly owned subsidiary of Vodafone Group Plc, announced today that a notice of full redemption will be issued in respect of the €1,000,000,000 4% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and $550,000,000 5% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 issued by Hessen and NRW, as co-issuers (the 'Co-Issuers') and the $900,000,000 6 1/8% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by Unitymedia, as issuer (together with the Co-Issuers, the 'Issuers' and each an 'Issuer'), outstanding on September 12, 2019 (the 'Redemption Date') at the redemption price listed below: