Vodafone : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Vodafone Group Plc

(the 'Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

Acquisition of shares

The below individuals acquired shares under the Vodafone Global Incentive Plan. The awards are in connection with the performance share awards granted on 18 November 2016 by the Company referred to in the Company's 2019 Annual Report as 2017 long-term incentive ('GLTI') awards. The vesting of the award was conditional on continued employment with the Vodafone Group and on the satisfaction of the performance conditions approved by the Remuneration Committee. For further details of the Plan, please see the Company's 2019 Annual Report, available at www.vodafone.com/investor.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Vivek Badrinath 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Rest of World b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vodafone Group Plc b) LEI 549300MSQV80HSATBG53 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code Ordinary shares of US$0.20 20/ 21 each in Vodafone Group Plc (ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39) b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of performance shares under the Global Incentive Plan. Sale of shares to satisfy tax withholding obligations c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 1.529307 477,818 GBP 1.529307 162,062 d) Aggregated information: volume, Price Aggregated volume of shares acquired: 477,818 Ordinary shares Aggregated price of shares acquired: GBP 730,730.41 Aggregated volume of shares sold: 162,062 Ordinary shares Aggregated price of shares sold: GBP 247,842.55 e) Date of the transaction 2019-11-18 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ahmed Essam 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vodafone Chief Commercial Operations and Strategy Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vodafone Group Plc b) LEI 549300MSQV80HSATBG53 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code Ordinary shares of US$0.20 20/ 21 each in Vodafone Group Plc (ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39) b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of performance shares under the Global Incentive Plan. Sale of shares to satisfy tax withholding obligations c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 1.529307 383,691 GBP 1.529307 181,158 d) Aggregated information: volume, Price Aggregated volume of shares acquired: 383,691Ordinary shares Aggregated price of shares acquired: GBP 586,781.33 Aggregated volume of shares sold: 181,158 Ordinary shares Aggregated price of shares sold: GBP 277,046.20 e) Date of the transaction 2019-11-18 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Conditional award of shares

A conditional award of shares was granted to the below participant on 15 November 2019 by the Company. The awards have been granted in accordance with the Vodafone Global Incentive Plan. The vesting of these awards is conditional on continued employment with the Vodafone Group and will vest on 26 June 2022. The awards also attract dividend equivalent awards.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Vinod Kumar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Vodafone Business b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vodafone Group Plc b) LEI 549300MSQV80HSATBG53 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code Ordinary shares of US$0.20 20/ 21 each in Vodafone Group Plc (ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39) b) Nature of the transaction Conditional award of shares under the Global Incentive Plan vesting on 26 June 2022. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 1.5958 751,973 d) Aggregated information: volume, Price Aggregated volume: 751,973 Ordinary shares Aggregated price: GBP 1,199,998.51 e) Date of the transaction 2019-11-15 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

Conditional award of shares

A conditional award of shares was granted to the below participant on 15 November 2019 by the Company. The award has been granted in accordance with the Vodafone Global Incentive Plan. The vesting of this award is conditional on continued employment with the Vodafone Group and on the satisfaction of performance conditions approved by the Remuneration Committee and will vest on 26 June 2022. The amounts shown below are the maximum amounts payable and will be reduced accordingly if the Company achieves less than maximum performance. For further details of the Plan, please see the Company's 2019 Annual Report, available at www.vodafone.com/investor.