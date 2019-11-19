Vodafone : Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS
Acquisition of shares
The below individuals acquired shares under the Vodafone Global Incentive Plan. The awards are in connection with the performance share awards granted on18 November 2016 by the Company referred to in the Company's 2019 Annual Report as 2017 long-term incentive ('GLTI') awards. The vesting of the award was conditional on continued employment with the Vodafone Groupand on the satisfaction of the performance conditions approved by the Remuneration Committee. For further details of the Plan, please see the Company's 2019 Annual Report, available atwww.vodafone.com/investor.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Vivek Badrinath
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Rest of World
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Vodafone Group Plc
b)
LEI
549300MSQV80HSATBG53
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code
Ordinary shares of US$0.20 20/21 each in Vodafone Group Plc (ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of performance shares under the Global Incentive Plan.
Sale of shares to satisfy tax withholding obligations
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 1.529307
477,818
GBP 1.529307
162,062
d)
Aggregated information: volume, Price
Aggregated volume of shares acquired: 477,818 Ordinary shares
Aggregated price of shares acquired: GBP 730,730.41
Aggregated volume of shares sold: 162,062 Ordinary shares
Aggregated price of shares sold: GBP 247,842.55
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-11-18
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ahmed Essam
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Vodafone Chief Commercial Operations and Strategy Officer
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Vodafone Group Plc
b)
LEI
549300MSQV80HSATBG53
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code
Ordinary shares of US$0.20 20/21 each in Vodafone Group Plc (ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of performance shares under the Global Incentive Plan.
Sale of shares to satisfy tax withholding obligations
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 1.529307
383,691
GBP 1.529307
181,158
d)
Aggregated information: volume, Price
Aggregated volume of shares acquired: 383,691Ordinary shares
Aggregated price of shares acquired: GBP 586,781.33
Aggregated volume of shares sold: 181,158 Ordinary shares
Aggregated price of shares sold: GBP 277,046.20
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-11-18
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Conditional award of shares
A conditional award of shares was granted to the below participant on 15 November 2019 by the Company. The awards have been granted in accordance with the Vodafone Global Incentive Plan. The vesting of these awards is conditional on continued employment with the Vodafone Group and will vest on 26 June 2022. The awards also attract dividend equivalent awards.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Vinod Kumar
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Vodafone Business
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Vodafone Group Plc
b)
LEI
549300MSQV80HSATBG53
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code
Ordinary shares of US$0.20 20/21 each in Vodafone Group Plc (ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of shares under the Global Incentive Plan vesting on 26 June 2022.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 1.5958
751,973
d)
Aggregated information: volume, Price
Aggregated volume: 751,973 Ordinary shares
Aggregated price: GBP 1,199,998.51
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-11-15
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of trading venue
Conditional award of shares
A conditional award of shares was granted to the below participant on 15 November 2019 by the Company. The award has been granted in accordance with the Vodafone Global Incentive Plan. The vesting of this award is conditional on continued employment with the Vodafone Group and on the satisfaction of performance conditions approved by the Remuneration Committee and will vest on 26 June 2022. The amounts shown below are the maximum amounts payable and will be reduced accordingly if the Company achieves less than maximum performance. For further details of the Plan, please see the Company's 2019 Annual Report, available at www.vodafone.com/investor.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Vinod Kumar
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Vodafone Business
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Vodafone Group Plc
b)
LEI
549300MSQV80HSATBG53
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code
Ordinary shares of US$0.20 20/21 each in Vodafone Group Plc (ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of shares under the Global Incentive Plan, based on Group performance vesting on 26 June 2022.
