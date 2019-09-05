Log in
Vodafone : NEW PARTNERSHIP - OMAN FUTURE TELECOMMUNICATIONS

09/05/2019 | 04:07am EDT

5 September 2019

VODAFONE AND OMAN FUTURE TELECOMMUNICATIONS (OFT) ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP THAT WILL BRING THE VODAFONE BRAND TO OMAN

Vodafone Group and Oman Future Telecommunications ('OFT') today announced a strategic partnership agreement in the Sultanate of Oman as part of Vodafone's Partner Markets programme.

Under the non-equity agreement, the companies will work together to roll out a new mobile network and develop a number of new services using the Vodafone brand in Oman to drive the next stage in the development of the country's telecommunications market.

The development of the new network under the Vodafone brand in Oman will commence immediately with commercial launch planned for the second half of 2020. Vodafone Partner Markets Chief Executive Diego Massidda said: 'I am delighted to start this strategic partnership with OFT, and I look forward to developing this new network operator and Oman's digital economy. I am confident that this will build into a strong, lasting relationship that will benefit customers of both companies.'

Fahad Al Busaidi, Managing Director of Itqan Tech Development, which is the leading entity of the 3rd mobile operator consortium - OFT, commented: 'We are delighted to start our strategic partnership with Vodafone, as part of our digital transformation journey in Oman. Undoubtedly, the launch of the Vodafone brand in Oman will be the most significant event in the telecoms market over recent years. The implementation of the company's unique global technological and marketing expertise in Oman will have a positive impact for consumers, businesses and the economy. I am excited to be working with a global leader in telecommunications, and leveraging their experience and expertise.'

Vodafone Regional Executive and Programme Director Jacek Passia said: 'We are going to bring the best of Vodafone's innovation, services and expertise to Oman. We will build Vodafone Oman to provide the best possible customer experience. The launch of Vodafone Oman will be delivered by a joint team of Vodafone and local Omani personnel, as upskilling of the Omani workforce is a key focus of our partnership'

- ends -

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group is one of the world's leading telecoms and technology service providers. We have extensive experience in connectivity, convergence and the Internet of Things, as well as championing mobile financial services and digital transformation in emerging markets.

Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 24 countries, partners with mobile networks in 43 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets. As of 30 June 2019, Vodafone Group had approximately 640 million mobile customers, 21 million fixed broadband customers and 14 million TV customers, including all of the customers in Vodafone's joint ventures and associates. For more information, please visit: www.vodafone.com.

About Vodafone Partner Markets

Vodafone's Partner Markets team works to form strategic alliances with operators all over the world, partnering to offer a range of global products and services that extend Vodafone's reach into local markets. Vodafone Partner Market agreements vary from roaming and service resale to full partner branding. Established in 2002, Vodafone Partner Markets now partners with 30 companies in 43 countries.

About OFT

Oman Future Telecommunication Company SAOC is dedicated for the establishment of the long-awaited 3d mobile operator in the Sultanate of Oman. The main aim of the company is to drive the growth and development of technology and telecommunications industry, leading the Sultanate into a new era of innovation and creativity.

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 08:06:04 UTC
