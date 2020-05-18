Vodafone : Partners With China's Oppo

By Adria Calatayud

Vodafone Group PLC said Monday that it has partnered with Oppo to bring a range of handsets made by the Chinese smartphone brand, including 5G-ready devices, to Vodafone's European markets starting from May.

The U.K. telecommunications company said it will introduce Oppo's products across its retail channels in Germany, the U.K., Spain, Portugal, Romania, Turkey and the Netherlands, and that both companies will work to expand the future availability of the Oppo range across Vodafone's markets.

Vodafone said it hopes this will accelerate 5G adoption across its markets.

