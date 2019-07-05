Vodafone : Publication of a Prospectus

Publication of a Prospectus

The following prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Prospectus dated 5 July 2019 (the 'Prospectus') relating to the €30,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of Vodafone Group Plc (the 'Issuer').

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

Prospectus

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6696E_1-2019-7-5.pdf

This Prospectus is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

For further information, please contact

Rosemary Martin

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)1635 33251

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.