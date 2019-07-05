Log in
VODAFONE GROUP PLC

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/05 08:12:50 am
135.11 GBp   +1.65%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vodafone : Publication of a Prospectus

0
07/05/2019 | 07:53am EDT

Publication of a Prospectus

The following prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Prospectus dated 5 July 2019 (the 'Prospectus') relating to the €30,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of Vodafone Group Plc (the 'Issuer').

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

Prospectus

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6696E_1-2019-7-5.pdf

This Prospectus is not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

For further information, please contact

Rosemary Martin
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)1635 33251

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 11:52:10 UTC
Financials ()
Sales 2020 44 655 M
EBIT 2020 4 461 M
Net income 2020 2 006 M
Debt 2020 30 084 M
Yield 2020 6,81%
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
EV / Sales2021 1,44x
Capitalization 35 521 M
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2,00  €
Last Close Price 1,33  
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Johan Wibergh Group Technology Officer
Samuel Esson Jonah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-13.07%44 141
AT&T19.06%247 991
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.37%186 830
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-23.63%100 226
NTT DOCOMO INC5.26%78 407
T-MOBILE US19.20%64 773
