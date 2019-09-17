Vodafone : US$1.5 BILLION SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING CLOSES

Vodafone Group Plc

('Vodafone')

VODAFONE CLOSES US$1.5 BILLION SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING

On 17 September 2019, Vodafone closed an offering of $1,500,000,000 4.25% Notes due 2050 (the 'Securities'). Vodafone intends to apply to list the Securities on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Vodafone intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction for general corporate purposes, including refinancing upcoming maturities.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the use of proceeds from Vodafone's SEC-registered bond offering. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

A review of the reasons why actual results and developments may differ materially from the expectations disclosed or implied within forward-looking statements can be found by referring to the information contained under the heading 'Principal risk factors and uncertainties'' beginning on page 44 of Vodafone's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended 31 March 2019. The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on Vodafone's website (www.vodafone.com/investor). Except as otherwise stated herein and as may be required to comply with applicable law and regulations, Vodafone does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and does not undertake any obligation to do so.

