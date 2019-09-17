Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vodafone Group Plc    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/17 11:30:00 am
156.58 GBp   -1.56%
01:22pVODAFONE : Us$1.5 billion sec-registered bond offering closes
PU
12:36pVODAFONE : Current Reports
PU
09/13Factbox - Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vodafone : US$1.5 BILLION SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING CLOSES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

Vodafone Group Plc
('Vodafone')

VODAFONE CLOSES US$1.5 BILLION SEC-REGISTERED BOND OFFERING

On 17 September 2019, Vodafone closed an offering of $1,500,000,000 4.25% Notes due 2050 (the 'Securities'). Vodafone intends to apply to list the Securities on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Vodafone intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction for general corporate purposes, including refinancing upcoming maturities.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the use of proceeds from Vodafone's SEC-registered bond offering. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

A review of the reasons why actual results and developments may differ materially from the expectations disclosed or implied within forward-looking statements can be found by referring to the information contained under the heading 'Principal risk factors and uncertainties'' beginning on page 44 of Vodafone's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended 31 March 2019. The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on Vodafone's website (www.vodafone.com/investor). Except as otherwise stated herein and as may be required to comply with applicable law and regulations, Vodafone does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and does not undertake any obligation to do so.

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@vodafone.co.uk

Media: www.vodafone.com/media/contact

Disclaimer

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted and accordingly it is the responsibility of any person into whose possession the announcement comes to inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 17:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VODAFONE GROUP PLC
01:22pVODAFONE : Us$1.5 billion sec-registered bond offering closes
PU
12:36pVODAFONE : Current Reports
PU
09/13Factbox - Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra
RE
09/11VODAFONE : Current Reports
PU
09/11VODAFONE : Transfers Debt Securities to Nasdaq
PU
09/10U.S. Government Bonds Decline as Treasury Auctions New Debt
DJ
09/10Australian watchdog hurt competition by barring Vodafone, TPG merger-telcos
RE
09/09Telefonica plans to offer voluntary redundancy to up to 20% of Spain staff
RE
09/09VODAFONE : Current Reports
PU
09/05Mobile phone sales plunge at Dixons Carphone
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 44 817 M
EBIT 2020 4 472 M
Net income 2020 2 472 M
Debt 2020 32 704 M
Yield 2020 5,04%
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
EV / Sales2021 1,77x
Capitalization 48 079 M
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,05  €
Last Close Price 1,80  €
Spread / Highest target 56,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Johan Wibergh Group Technology Officer
Samuel Esson Jonah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC4.03%52 871
AT&T30.73%272 624
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-9.94%175 602
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-30.95%92 691
NTT DOCOMO INC15.79%86 073
T-MOBILE US25.07%67 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group