Vodafone : Up Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2008 -- Data Talk

Vodafone Group PLC Sponsored ADR (VOD) is currently at $17.94, up $1.56 or 9.52%

-- Would be highest close since May 10, 2019, when it closed at $18.33

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 28, 2008, when it rose 12.85%

-- Earlier Friday, Vodafone Group PLC said it will combine its Italian tower unit with Telecom Italia SpA's Inwit in a deal that implies an enterprise value for the assets of 5.27 billion euros ($5.87 billion)

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Up 9.86% month-to-date; on pace for best month since November 2018, when it rose 13.52%

-- Down 6.95% year-to-date

-- Down 72% from its all-time closing high of $64.08 on March 9, 2000

-- Down 24.65% from 52 weeks ago (July 27, 2018), when it closed at $23.81

-- Down 27.92% from its 52 week closing high of $24.89 on July 30, 2018

-- Up 15.3% from its 52 week closing low of $15.56 on May 23, 2019

-- Traded as high as $18.02; highest intraday level since May 10, 2019, when it hit $18.33

-- Up 10.01% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 13, 2018, when it rose as much as 10.17%

All data as of 11:02:24 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet