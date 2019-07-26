Log in
VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
Vodafone : Up Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2008 -- Data Talk

07/26/2019 | 11:25am EDT

Vodafone Group PLC Sponsored ADR (VOD) is currently at $17.94, up $1.56 or 9.52%

-- Would be highest close since May 10, 2019, when it closed at $18.33

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 28, 2008, when it rose 12.85%

-- Earlier Friday, Vodafone Group PLC said it will combine its Italian tower unit with Telecom Italia SpA's Inwit in a deal that implies an enterprise value for the assets of 5.27 billion euros ($5.87 billion)

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Up 9.86% month-to-date; on pace for best month since November 2018, when it rose 13.52%

-- Down 6.95% year-to-date

-- Down 72% from its all-time closing high of $64.08 on March 9, 2000

-- Down 24.65% from 52 weeks ago (July 27, 2018), when it closed at $23.81

-- Down 27.92% from its 52 week closing high of $24.89 on July 30, 2018

-- Up 15.3% from its 52 week closing low of $15.56 on May 23, 2019

-- Traded as high as $18.02; highest intraday level since May 10, 2019, when it hit $18.33

-- Up 10.01% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 13, 2018, when it rose as much as 10.17%

All data as of 11:02:24 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

TELECOM ITALIA -0.30% 0.517 End-of-day quote.2.81%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 10.06% 145.36 Delayed Quote.-13.67%
Latest news on VODAFONE GROUP PLC
11:41aTIM, Vodafone agree merger of mobile masts, 5G partnership in Italy
RE
11:25aVODAFONE : Up Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2008 -..
DJ
11:07aEUROPE MARKETS: Earnings Help Europe Stocks Rebound, With Vodafone And Vivend..
DJ
10:58aVodafone to set up 18 billion euro European mobile mast company with IPO pote..
RE
09:54aVodafone to Merge Italian Towers With Telecom Italia's Inwit
DJ
09:44aLONDON MARKETS: Vodafone Shares Surge On Possible Tower IPO As Anglo American..
DJ
08:32aItaly's TIM, Vodafone will each have 37.5 stake in tower company - sources
RE
06:58aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Starbucks, Mattel, Alphabet, SoftBank
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:13aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rebounds on Vodafone signal
RE
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 44 713 M
EBIT 2020 4 461 M
Net income 2020 2 226 M
Debt 2020 31 281 M
Yield 2020 6,13%
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,58x
EV / Sales2021 1,53x
Capitalization 39 470 M
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 1,97  €
Last Close Price 1,47  €
Spread / Highest target 80,2%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Johan Wibergh Group Technology Officer
Samuel Esson Jonah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-13.67%44 106
AT&T16.47%246 982
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-8.26%178 831
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-20.00%101 085
NTT DOCOMO INC9.18%81 003
T-MOBILE US25.62%68 267
