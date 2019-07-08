Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vodafone Group Plc    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/08 04:46:33 am
134.12 GBp   -0.39%
04:08aVODAFONE : Vinod kumar appointed as ceo of vodafone business
PU
07/05VODAFONE : Publication of a Prospectus
PU
07/05VODAFONE : Current Reports
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vodafone : VINOD KUMAR APPOINTED AS CEO OF VODAFONE BUSINESS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 04:08am EDT

8 July 2019

VODAFONE APPOINTS VINOD KUMAR AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF VODAFONE BUSINESS

Vodafone Group Plc today announced the appointment of Vinod Kumar as Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Business with effect from 2 September 2019. Vinod will join the Executive Committee from that date and report to Vodafone Group Chief Executive Nick Read.

Vinod succeeds Vodafone Group CEO Rest of World, Vivek Badrinath, who has been acting as Interim CEO of Vodafone Business since March 2019.

Vinod has been the Managing Director and CEO of Tata Communications Ltd since 2011, after joining the company as Chief Operating Officer in 2004. Tata Communications Ltd is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India.He has been a member of the company's Board since 2007. He has a long career in the telecommunications industry, including roles at Asia Netcom, WorldCom, Global One and Sprint International. Vinod has a Bachelor of Science from the Birla Institute of Technology & Sciences.

Vodafone Group Chief Executive Nick Read said, 'Vinod is a very experienced business leader with a breadth of experience from across the globe. He is a great addition to Vodafone and the Executive Committee.

'I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Vivek for his support this year in acting as Interim CEO.'

Vinod Kumar added, 'I am very excited to join the vibrant team at Vodafone Business. The global reach, the pervasive network and the brand loyalty that Vodafone has created makes it an ideal partner for any organisation's digital transformation, regardless of size or industry.'

- ends -

For further information:

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group is one of the world's leading telecoms and technology service providers. We have extensive experience in connectivity, convergence and the Internet of Things, as well as championing mobile financial services and digital transformation in emerging markets.

Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 25 countries, partners with mobile networks in 41 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets. As of 31 March 2019, Vodafone Group had approximately 650 million mobile customers, 19 million fixed broadband customers and 14 million TV customers, including all of the customers in Vodafone's joint ventures and associates. For more information, please visit: www.vodafone.com.

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 08:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VODAFONE GROUP PLC
04:08aVODAFONE : Vinod kumar appointed as ceo of vodafone business
PU
07/05VODAFONE : Publication of a Prospectus
PU
07/05VODAFONE : Current Reports
PU
07/03VODAFONE : Rolls Out 5G Network in UK -BBC
DJ
07/03Deutsche Telekom first to market in Germany with limited 5G rollout
RE
07/02Correction to Telecom Italia Funding Article
DJ
07/02Inwit Secures Funding for Mobile Tower Merger -Reuters
DJ
07/01Banks readying 2.5 billion euro loan in TIM-Vodafone Italy tower deal - sourc..
RE
07/01Bob Collymore, the Safaricom CEO who connected with Kenyans
RE
07/01Europe's 5G delayed by trade war and security reviews, says Tele2 CEO
RE
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2020 44 655 M
EBIT 2020 4 461 M
Net income 2020 2 006 M
Debt 2020 30 084 M
Yield 2020 6,72%
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
EV / Sales2021 1,45x
Capitalization 35 980 M
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2,00  €
Last Close Price 1,35  
Spread / Highest target 99,9%
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Johan Wibergh Group Technology Officer
Samuel Esson Jonah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-11.94%44 991
AT&T20.18%250 326
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.77%186 188
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-24.68%95 171
NTT DOCOMO INC6.01%78 662
T-MOBILE US19.84%65 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About