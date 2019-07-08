Vodafone : VINOD KUMAR APPOINTED AS CEO OF VODAFONE BUSINESS

8 July 2019

VODAFONE APPOINTS VINOD KUMAR AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF VODAFONE BUSINESS

Vodafone Group Plc today announced the appointment of Vinod Kumar as Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Business with effect from 2 September 2019. Vinod will join the Executive Committee from that date and report to Vodafone Group Chief Executive Nick Read.

Vinod succeeds Vodafone Group CEO Rest of World, Vivek Badrinath, who has been acting as Interim CEO of Vodafone Business since March 2019.

Vinod has been the Managing Director and CEO of Tata Communications Ltd since 2011, after joining the company as Chief Operating Officer in 2004. Tata Communications Ltd is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India.He has been a member of the company's Board since 2007. He has a long career in the telecommunications industry, including roles at Asia Netcom, WorldCom, Global One and Sprint International. Vinod has a Bachelor of Science from the Birla Institute of Technology & Sciences.

Vodafone Group Chief Executive Nick Read said, 'Vinod is a very experienced business leader with a breadth of experience from across the globe. He is a great addition to Vodafone and the Executive Committee.

'I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Vivek for his support this year in acting as Interim CEO.'

Vinod Kumar added, 'I am very excited to join the vibrant team at Vodafone Business. The global reach, the pervasive network and the brand loyalty that Vodafone has created makes it an ideal partner for any organisation's digital transformation, regardless of size or industry.'

- ends -

Fo r further information:

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group is one of the world's leading telecoms and technology service providers. We have extensive experience in connectivity, convergence and the Internet of Things, as well as championing mobile financial services and digital transformation in emerging markets.

Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 25 countries, partners with mobile networks in 41 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets. As of 31 March 2019, Vodafone Group had approximately 650 million mobile customers, 19 million fixed broadband customers and 14 million TV customers, including all of the customers in Vodafone's joint ventures and associates. For more information, please visit: www.vodafone.com.