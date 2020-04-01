Log in
VODAFONE GROUP PLC

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/31 11:36:34 am
113.3 GBp   -0.44%
02:06aVODAFONE : completes sale of Vodafone Malta
PU
03/28UK broadband providers lift data caps during coronavirus crisis
RE
03/28UK broadband providers lift data caps during coronavirus crisis
RE
Vodafone : completes sale of Vodafone Malta

04/01/2020

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group is one of the world's leading telecoms and technology service providers. We have extensive experience in connectivity, convergence and the Internet of Things, as well as championing mobile financial services and digital transformation in emerging markets.

Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 24 countries, partners with mobile networks in 41 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets. As of 30 September 2019, Vodafone Group had approximately 625 million mobile customers, 27 million fixed broadband customers and 22 million TV customers, including all of the customers in Vodafone's joint ventures and associates. For more information, please visit: www.vodafone.com.

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 06:05:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 45 196 M
EBIT 2020 5 012 M
Net income 2020 1 930 M
Debt 2020 45 902 M
Yield 2020 7,16%
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,77x
EV / Sales2021 1,72x
Capitalization 34 034 M
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,03  €
Last Close Price 1,27  €
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Renée Jo James Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-23.00%37 664
AT&T INC.-25.41%209 090
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED0.00%152 284
NTT DOCOMO, INC.2.15%102 153
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.4.03%72 921
T-MOBILE US6.99%71 897
