MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vodafone Group Plc    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/05 11:30:00 am
112.64 GBp   +2.72%
11:39aVODAFONE : joins Open RAN Policy Coalition to advance vendor diversit...
PU
05/04CONNECTING BRITONS : Major telecom players in the UK
RE
05/04Telefonica shares rise on O2-Virgin Media merger talks
RE
Vodafone : joins Open RAN Policy Coalition to advance vendor diversit...

05/05/2020 | 11:39am EDT

Vodafone has become a founder member of the Open RAN Policy Coalition, which will promote policies to advance the adoption of open and interoperable solutions in the Radio Access Network (RAN) as a means to create innovation, spur competition and expand the supply chain for mobile technologies including 5G.

Past generations of mobile networks were deployed using fully integrated cell sites, where the radios, hardware and software were provided by a single manufacturer as a closed system. Now the industry is working towards open RAN standards and technical specifications that define open interfaces between the radios, hardware and software so that networks can be deployed using multiple vendors.

Vodafone has been a leading advocate for open RAN approaches as part of the industry association, the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), which it now Chairs. While open RAN is still a maturing technology, where there is still a need to catch up with existing vendors from the point of view of performance, cost and industrialisation, Vodafone is actively trialling open RAN technology in the UK, Ireland, Turkey, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Johan Wibergh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Group, said:

'The lack of supplier diversity for network equipment lies at the heart of the concerns over the resilience and security of critical national infrastructure. Vodafone is focused on expanding our supply chain options through engaging with open RAN vendors and encouraging newer network providers, to ensure the optimal balance across suppliers. Our industry leading trials of open RAN have underlined that this is the most promising route to advance niche suppliers, to supplement the large vendors, especially for radio equipment and software.'

Joakim Reiter, External Affairs Director, Vodafone Group, said:

'Vodafone has devoted significant efforts for many years to reverse the trend of concentration in suppliers. Open RAN innovation offers the best available option to achieve this objective within a reasonable timeframe. Through the Open RAN Policy Coalition we are hoping this technology will leap ahead in partnership not only with other leading industry players but also governments. We encourage authorities - not least in Europe - to include open RAN deployments as part of their future industrial strategies and provide support for R&D, piloting and deployment of open RAN as well as to start-ups in radio software. In Africa, we would encourage open RAN as part of international financial institutions' assistance to bridge digital divides and ensure far more people enjoy the benefits of connectivity, which in light of Covid-19 has never been more urgent.'

The Open RAN Policy Coalition founding members include: Airspan; Altiostar; AT&T; AWS; Cisco; CommScope; Dell; DISH Network; Facebook; Fujitsu; Google; IBM; Juniper Networks; Mavenir; Microsoft; NEC Corporation; NewEdge Signal Solutions; NTT; Oracle; Parallel Wireless; Qualcomm; Rakuten; Samsung Electronics America; Telefónica; US Ignite; Verizon; VMWare; Vodafone; World Wide Technology; and XCOM-Labs.

For more information on the Open RAN Policy Coalition, visit: www.openRANpolicy.org

Disclaimer

Vodafone Group plc published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 15:38:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 45 253 M
EBIT 2020 4 932 M
Net income 2020 1 807 M
Debt 2020 44 761 M
Yield 2020 7,25%
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,73x
EV / Sales2021 1,72x
Capitalization 33 610 M
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1,97  €
Last Close Price 1,26  €
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 57,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Renée Jo James Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-25.28%37 047
AT&T INC.-24.26%213 038
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-0.95%164 943
T-MOBILE US13.44%106 413
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.09%95 892
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.90%89 225
