Vodafone Group Plc    VOD   GB00BH4HKS39

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

(VOD)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/12 03:53:48 am
118.86 GBp   +5.48%
VODAFONE : meets full-year expectations, pulls guidance on COVID-19 uncertainty
FTSE 100 gains on earnings boost, Vodafone jumps
VODAFONE : News Release
Vodafone : meets full-year expectations, pulls guidance on COVID-19 uncertainty

05/12/2020 | 03:38am EDT
A branded sign is displayed on a Vodafone store in London

Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator, met expectations with a 2.6% rise in full-year core earnings to 14.9 billion euros ($16.10 billion), but did not give a current year outlook due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

"We are experiencing a direct impact on our roaming revenues from lower international travel and we also expect economic pressures to impact our customer revenues over time," it said on Tuesday.

"However, we are also seeing significant increases in data volumes and further improvements in loyalty, as our customers place greater value on the quality, speed and reliability of our networks."

The company said given the uncertainties and impacts of the global pandemic it was not able to provide adjusted core earnings guidance for the current year.

But it said that based on assessment of the global economy, it could be flat to slightly down, compared to a rebased 14.5 billion euros for 2020.

It did provide guidance for free cash flow before spectrum costs, which underpins its dividend, saying it would be at least 5 billion euros.

Vodafone Chief Executive Nick Read cut the company's dividend a year ago, relieving immediate pressure on the group's balance sheet. It maintained its full-year payout at 9.00 euro cents a share.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 44 743 M
EBIT 2020 4 689 M
Net income 2020 1 446 M
Debt 2020 44 749 M
Yield 2020 7,07%
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,77x
EV / Sales2021 1,73x
Capitalization 34 507 M
Chart VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vodafone Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1,98  €
Last Close Price 1,29  €
Spread / Highest target 96,1%
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Jonathan Read Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Chairman
Margherita Della Valle Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Johan Wibergh Group Chief Technology Officer
Renée Jo James Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-23.00%37 330
AT&T INC.-24.82%209 333
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-1.09%156 265
T-MOBILE US23.34%119 523
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-2.10%92 350
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-0.32%89 948
