By Carlo Martuscelli



Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.LN) said Thursday that it will roll-out a new mobile network in Oman in collaboration with operators in the country.

Under the agreement, the British telecommunications said it will develop new services under its brand. Commercial launch is targeted for the second half of 2020, the company said.

