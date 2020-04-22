Vodafone : to Sell Up to 8% of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

By Adriano Marchese



Vodafone Group PLC said Wednesday that it intends to sell a portion of its stake in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA.

The telecom company said that the intended sale is jointly with Telecom Italia SpA, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vodafone Europe BV, and that Vodafone intends to use the proceeds to reduce leverage.

The sale would be for around 80 million existing shares, corresponding to 8% of the outstanding share capital of the company.

The company noted that TIM and Vodafone currently hold a 37.5% stake each in INWIT and, following the completion of the sale, will continue to retain joint control and to hold an equal stake in the share capital of the company.

