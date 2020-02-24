Log in
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED

VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED

(IDEA)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 02/24
3.85 INR   -12.50%
12:15aBharti Infratel Merger With Indus Towers Approved
DJ
02/23Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over unpaid fees
RE
02/21AXIATA BHD : Swung to Profit in 4Q on Absence of One-Off Impairment
DJ
Vodafone Idea Says It May Sell Indus Towers Stake

02/24/2020

By Kosaku Narioka

Vodafone Idea Ltd. said late Monday that it has the right to sell its 11% stake in mobile-tower company Indus Towers Ltd. for cash as part of the merger agreement between Indus and Bharti Infratel Ltd.

The Indian telecom made the comment in a filing after the Department of Telecommunications approved the Indus-Bharti Infratel merger.

When the merger agreement was struck in April 2018, Vodafone Idea had said it had the right to sell the stake, estimated at 65 billion rupees ($903.6 million) then, for cash or receive new shares in the combined company.

Vodafone Idea is struggling to pay the money it owes the Indian government as a result of a dispute over licensing fees, which the company has estimated at more than $6 billion.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED -4.53% 215.95 End-of-day quote.-10.42%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -2.71% 150.68 Delayed Quote.2.67%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED -12.50% 3.85 End-of-day quote.-28.46%
12:15aBharti Infratel Merger With Indus Towers Approved
DJ
02/23Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over unpaid fees
RE
02/21AXIATA BHD : Swung to Profit in 4Q on Absence of One-Off Impairment
DJ
02/17If Vodafone Idea disconnects, India picks up the bill
RE
02/17India's Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
RE
02/15Vodafone assesses payment to India in dispute over dues
RE
02/14India orders telcos to pay dues now, after top court threatens contempt
RE
02/14India Supreme Court Rejects Telcos' Plea for More Time to Settle $13 Billion ..
DJ
02/05Vodafone Sees EUR200 Million Hit From Plan to Limit Huawei Exposure in EU
DJ
01/17Indian court rejects plea for relief on $13 billion telco levy; Vodafone tumb..
RE
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 454 B
EBIT 2020 -100 530 M
Net income 2020 -586 890 M
Debt 2020 1 160 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,18x
P/E ratio 2021 -0,82x
EV / Sales2020 2,80x
EV / Sales2021 2,67x
Capitalization 111 B
Vodafone Idea Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,62  INR
Last Close Price 3,85  INR
Spread / Highest target 368%
Spread / Average Target 45,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -74,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ravinder Takkar Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kumar Mangalam Birla Non-Executive Chairman
Ambrish Pandey Jain Chief Operating Officer
Akshaya Moondra Chief Financial Officer
Vishant Vora Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED-28.46%1 760
SOFTBANK CORP0.84%63 776
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD17.51%41 412
CELLNEX TELECOM26.66%20 331
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%11 841
TELE2 AB (PUBL)13.32%10 892
