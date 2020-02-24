Vodafone Idea Says It May Sell Indus Towers Stake

By Kosaku Narioka



Vodafone Idea Ltd. said late Monday that it has the right to sell its 11% stake in mobile-tower company Indus Towers Ltd. for cash as part of the merger agreement between Indus and Bharti Infratel Ltd.

The Indian telecom made the comment in a filing after the Department of Telecommunications approved the Indus-Bharti Infratel merger.

When the merger agreement was struck in April 2018, Vodafone Idea had said it had the right to sell the stake, estimated at 65 billion rupees ($903.6 million) then, for cash or receive new shares in the combined company.

Vodafone Idea is struggling to pay the money it owes the Indian government as a result of a dispute over licensing fees, which the company has estimated at more than $6 billion.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com