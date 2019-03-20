Vodatel : BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR (in PDF)
03/20/2019 | 09:25am EDT
•Due to some contracts signed during the Year not yet recognised as revenue in the same year, the Group reported revenue of HK$416,848,000 as compared to the corresponding year of HK$439,317,000, or a drop of 5.11%
•Due to a drop in revenue and gross profit margin slightly narrowing from 26.00% to 25.69%, the Group achieved just breakeven with its operations
•Equity base stood at HK$205,602,000 as at 31st December 2018, of which cash and cash equivalents and yield-enhanced financial instruments remained at a healthy level at HK$133,562,000
•Although VHL and MDL in aggregate secured contracts just approximately HK$200,000,000 from the Government of Macao during the Year, representing an approximate year-on-year drop of 20%, due to the Mainland China team tripling the contracts signed in the Year to over HK$82,000,000, the order book of the Group grew by 2.64% to reach over HK$450,000,000
•The Directors recommend the payment of a final dividend of HK$0.005 per Share for the Year
RESULTS
The Board is pleased to present the audited consolidated results of the Group for the Year as follows:
Consolidated income statement
Year ended 31st December
Notes
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue from contracts with customers
2
416,848
439,317
Cost of sales of goods
3
(249,367)
(273,019)
Cost of providing services
(60,398)
(52,059)
Gross profit
107,083
114,239
Selling and marketing costs
(12,897)
(12,308)
Administrative expenses
3
(96,788)
(95,195)
Impairment loss on financial assets
-
(10,501)
Other gains/(losses), net
822
(1,119)
Operating loss
(1,780)
(4,884)
Finance income
2,618
2,254
Finance costs
(75)
(1)
Finance income - net
2,543
2,253
Share of net profit of an associate accounted
for using the equity method
10
7
Profit/(loss) before income tax
773
(2,624)
Income tax expense
4
(703)
(3,139)
Profit/(loss) for the Year
70
(5,763)
Profit/(loss) is attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(171)
(4,827)
Non-controlling interests
241
(936)
70
(5,763)
Loss per Share for loss attributable to the
ordinary equity holders of the Company:
HK Cent
HK Cent
Basic and diluted loss per Share
5
(0.03)
(0.79)
Dividends (expressed in HK$'000)
6(b)
3,072
6,144
Consolidated statement of comprehensive incomeYear ended 31st December
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
Profit/(loss) for the Year
70
(5,763)
------------
------------
Other comprehensive expense
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Changes in the fair value of debt
instruments at FVOCI
(2,943)
-
Changes in the fair value of AFS financial
assets
-
(12,661)
Revaluation transfer to profit or loss
261
980
Exchange differences on translation of
foreign operations
(25)
2
Other comprehensive expense for the Year,
net of tax
(2,707)
(11,679)
Total comprehensive expense for the Year
(2,637)
(17,442)
Total comprehensive expense for the Year is
attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(2,878)
(16,507)
Non-controlling interests
241
(935)
(2,637)
(17,442)
Consolidated balance sheet
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
3,369
4,775
Interest in an associate
818
808
Financial assets at FVOCI
43,813
-
AFS financial assets
-
39,029
Total non-current assets
48,000
44,612
Current assets
Inventories
18,120
22,822
Contract assets
21,897
-
Trade receivables
7
107,120
184,112
Other receivables, deposits and prepayments
54,517
37,131
Financial assets at FVOCI
3,917
-
Financial assets at amortised cost
7,400
-
AFS financial assets
-
7,141
Cash and cash equivalents
79,888
75,342
Total current assets
292,859
326,548
Total assets
340,859
371,160
------------
------------
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and bills payables
8
59,608
82,245
Other payables and accruals
22,923
63,815
Contract liabilities
43,022
-
Current tax liabilities
9,704
10,717
Total liabilities
135,257
156,777
Net current assets
157,602
169,771
Net assets
205,602
214,383
As at 31st December 2018
As at 31st December 2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
EQUITY
Share capital
61,570
61,570
Other reserves
142,341
144,821
Retained earnings
- Proposed final dividend
6(b)
3,072
6,144
- Others
457
3,927
Capital and reserves attributable to owners of
the Company
207,440
216,462
Non-controlling interests
(1,838)
(2,079)
Total equity
205,602
214,383
The audited consolidated results of the Group for the Year were reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.
