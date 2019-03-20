Vodatel : BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) and the Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

VODATEL NETWORKS HOLDINGS LIMITED ฌ ༺ л ၣ ഖ છ ٰ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Stock Code: 8033

BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR

• Due to some contracts signed during the Year not yet recognised as revenue in the same year, the Group reported revenue of HK$416,848,000 as compared to the corresponding year of HK$439,317,000, or a drop of 5.11%

• Due to a drop in revenue and gross profit margin slightly narrowing from 26.00% to 25.69%, the Group achieved just breakeven with its operations

• Equity base stood at HK$205,602,000 as at 31st December 2018, of which cash and cash equivalents and yield-enhanced financial instruments remained at a healthy level at HK$133,562,000

• Although VHL and MDL in aggregate secured contracts just approximately HK$200,000,000 from the Government of Macao during the Year, representing an approximate year-on-year drop of 20%, due to the Mainland China team tripling the contracts signed in the Year to over HK$82,000,000, the order book of the Group grew by 2.64% to reach over HK$450,000,000

• The Directors recommend the payment of a final dividend of HK$0.005 per Share for the Year

RESULTS

The Board is pleased to present the audited consolidated results of the Group for the Year as follows:

Consolidated income statement

Year ended 31st December

Notes 2018 2017 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue from contracts with customers 2 416,848 439,317 Cost of sales of goods 3 (249,367) (273,019) Cost of providing services (60,398) (52,059) Gross profit 107,083 114,239 Selling and marketing costs (12,897) (12,308) Administrative expenses 3 (96,788) (95,195) Impairment loss on financial assets - (10,501) Other gains/(losses), net 822 (1,119) Operating loss (1,780) (4,884) Finance income 2,618 2,254 Finance costs (75) (1) Finance income - net 2,543 2,253 Share of net profit of an associate accounted for using the equity method 10 7 Profit/(loss) before income tax 773 (2,624) Income tax expense 4 (703) (3,139) Profit/(loss) for the Year 70 (5,763) Profit/(loss) is attributable to: Owners of the Company (171) (4,827) Non-controlling interests 241 (936) 70 (5,763) Loss per Share for loss attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company: HK Cent HK Cent Basic and diluted loss per Share 5 (0.03) (0.79) Dividends (expressed in HK$'000) 6(b) 3,072 6,144

Consolidated statement of comprehensive incomeYear ended 31st December

2018 2017 HK$'000 HK$'000 Profit/(loss) for the Year 70 (5,763) ------------ ------------ Other comprehensive expense Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Changes in the fair value of debt instruments at FVOCI (2,943) - Changes in the fair value of AFS financial assets - (12,661) Revaluation transfer to profit or loss 261 980 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (25) 2 Other comprehensive expense for the Year, net of tax (2,707) (11,679) Total comprehensive expense for the Year (2,637) (17,442) Total comprehensive expense for the Year is attributable to: Owners of the Company (2,878) (16,507) Non-controlling interests 241 (935) (2,637) (17,442)

Consolidated balance sheet

2017 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 3,369 4,775 Interest in an associate 818 808 Financial assets at FVOCI 43,813 - AFS financial assets - 39,029 Total non-current assets 48,000 44,612 Current assets Inventories 18,120 22,822 Contract assets 21,897 - Trade receivables 7 107,120 184,112 Other receivables, deposits and prepayments 54,517 37,131 Financial assets at FVOCI 3,917 - Financial assets at amortised cost 7,400 - AFS financial assets - 7,141 Cash and cash equivalents 79,888 75,342 Total current assets 292,859 326,548 Total assets 340,859 371,160 ------------ ------------ LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and bills payables 8 59,608 82,245 Other payables and accruals 22,923 63,815 Contract liabilities 43,022 - Current tax liabilities 9,704 10,717 Total liabilities 135,257 156,777 Net current assets 157,602 169,771 Net assets 205,602 214,383 As at 31st December 2018

As at 31st December 2018

2017

Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 EQUITY Share capital 61,570 61,570 Other reserves 142,341 144,821 Retained earnings - Proposed final dividend 6(b) 3,072 6,144 - Others 457 3,927 Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the Company 207,440 216,462 Non-controlling interests (1,838) (2,079) Total equity 205,602 214,383

The audited consolidated results of the Group for the Year were reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.