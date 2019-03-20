Log in
Vodatel : BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR (in PDF)

03/20/2019 | 09:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) and the Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

VODATEL NETWORKS HOLDINGS LIMITED ฌ ༺ л ၣ ഖ છ ٰ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Stock Code: 8033

BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR

  • Due to some contracts signed during the Year not yet recognised as revenue in the same year, the Group reported revenue of HK$416,848,000 as compared to the corresponding year of HK$439,317,000, or a drop of 5.11%

  • Due to a drop in revenue and gross profit margin slightly narrowing from 26.00% to 25.69%, the Group achieved just breakeven with its operations

  • Equity base stood at HK$205,602,000 as at 31st December 2018, of which cash and cash equivalents and yield-enhanced financial instruments remained at a healthy level at HK$133,562,000

  • Although VHL and MDL in aggregate secured contracts just approximately HK$200,000,000 from the Government of Macao during the Year, representing an approximate year-on-year drop of 20%, due to the Mainland China team tripling the contracts signed in the Year to over HK$82,000,000, the order book of the Group grew by 2.64% to reach over HK$450,000,000

  • The Directors recommend the payment of a final dividend of HK$0.005 per Share for the Year

RESULTS

The Board is pleased to present the audited consolidated results of the Group for the Year as follows:

Consolidated income statement

Year ended 31st December

Notes

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

2

416,848

439,317

Cost of sales of goods

3

(249,367)

(273,019)

Cost of providing services

(60,398)

(52,059)

Gross profit

107,083

114,239

Selling and marketing costs

(12,897)

(12,308)

Administrative expenses

3

(96,788)

(95,195)

Impairment loss on financial assets

-

(10,501)

Other gains/(losses), net

822

(1,119)

Operating loss

(1,780)

(4,884)

Finance income

2,618

2,254

Finance costs

(75)

(1)

Finance income - net

2,543

2,253

Share of net profit of an associate accounted

for using the equity method

10

7

Profit/(loss) before income tax

773

(2,624)

Income tax expense

4

(703)

(3,139)

Profit/(loss) for the Year

70

(5,763)

Profit/(loss) is attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(171)

(4,827)

Non-controlling interests

241

(936)

70

(5,763)

Loss per Share for loss attributable to the

ordinary equity holders of the Company:

HK Cent

HK Cent

Basic and diluted loss per Share

5

(0.03)

(0.79)

Dividends (expressed in HK$'000)

6(b)

3,072

6,144

Consolidated statement of comprehensive incomeYear ended 31st December

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit/(loss) for the Year

70

(5,763)

------------

------------

Other comprehensive expense

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Changes in the fair value of debt

instruments at FVOCI

(2,943)

-

Changes in the fair value of AFS financial

assets

-

(12,661)

Revaluation transfer to profit or loss

261

980

Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

(25)

2

Other comprehensive expense for the Year,

net of tax

(2,707)

(11,679)

Total comprehensive expense for the Year

(2,637)

(17,442)

Total comprehensive expense for the Year is

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(2,878)

(16,507)

Non-controlling interests

241

(935)

(2,637)

(17,442)

Consolidated balance sheet

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3,369

4,775

Interest in an associate

818

808

Financial assets at FVOCI

43,813

-

AFS financial assets

-

39,029

Total non-current assets

48,000

44,612

Current assets

Inventories

18,120

22,822

Contract assets

21,897

-

Trade receivables

7

107,120

184,112

Other receivables, deposits and prepayments

54,517

37,131

Financial assets at FVOCI

3,917

-

Financial assets at amortised cost

7,400

-

AFS financial assets

-

7,141

Cash and cash equivalents

79,888

75,342

Total current assets

292,859

326,548

Total assets

340,859

371,160

------------

------------

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and bills payables

8

59,608

82,245

Other payables and accruals

22,923

63,815

Contract liabilities

43,022

-

Current tax liabilities

9,704

10,717

Total liabilities

135,257

156,777

Net current assets

157,602

169,771

Net assets

205,602

214,383

As at 31st December 2018

As at 31st December 2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

EQUITY

Share capital

61,570

61,570

Other reserves

142,341

144,821

Retained earnings

- Proposed final dividend

6(b)

3,072

6,144

- Others

457

3,927

Capital and reserves attributable to owners of

the Company

207,440

216,462

Non-controlling interests

(1,838)

(2,079)

Total equity

205,602

214,383

The audited consolidated results of the Group for the Year were reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.

Disclaimer

Vodatel Networks Holdings Limited published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 13:24:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Kin Man Kuan Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Monica Maria Nunes Co-CEO, Finance Director, MD & Executive Director
José Manuel dos Santos Chairman
Wai Sam Ho Group Director-Technical Services
Tsu An Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VODATEL NETWORKS HOLDINGS LIMITED22.73%0
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.59%125 017
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.85%110 189
ACCENTURE17.86%105 944
VMWARE, INC.33.85%75 236
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.93%67 361
