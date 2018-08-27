Vodatel : SUPPLEMENT TO THE BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD AND SIX-MONTH PERIOD (in PDF)

Log in
08/27/2018 | 10:42am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) and the Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

VODATEL NETWORKS HOLDINGS LIMITED ฌ ༺ л ၣ ഖ છ ٰ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡ *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Stock Code: 8033

SUPPLEMENT TO THE BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR

THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD AND SIX-MONTH PERIOD

Reference is made to the preliminary announcement of the results for the Six-Month Period of the Company dated 10th August 2018. Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the announcement of the Company dated 10th August 2018 unless otherwise defined herein.

The note relating to loss per Share disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 10th August

  • 2018 is illustrated below:

  • 1 Basic loss per Share

    Basic loss per Share was calculated by dividing:

    • the loss attributable to owners of the Company.

    • by the weighted average number of Shares outstanding during the Six-Month Period.

  • 2 Loss used in calculating loss per Share

Six months ended

Six-Month

30th June

Period

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Loss attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company used in

calculating basic loss per Share

(4,522)

(10,535)

  • 3 Weighted average number of Shares used as the denominator

    Six months ended

    Six-Month

    Period

    30th June 2017

    Weighted average number of Shares used as the denominator in calculating basic loss per Share (thousands)

    614,435

    614,360

  • 4 Information concerning the classification of Options

    Options granted to Directors, employees and a consultant under the Scheme were considered to be potential Shares. They would have been included in the determination of diluted loss per Share to the extent to which they were dilutive. Options were not included in the determination of basic loss per Share.

    The 51,376,000 Options granted on 26th September 2016 were not included in the calculation of diluted loss per Share because they were antidilutive for the Six-Month Period. These Options could potentially dilute basic loss per Share in the future.

By order of the Board

José Manuel dos Santos

Chairman

Macao, 27th August 2018

Executive Directors

Independent non-executive Directors

José Manuel dos Santos

Fung Kee Yue Roger

Kuan Kin Man

Wong Tsu Au Patrick

Monica Maria Nunes

Tou Kam Fai

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this document misleading.

* for identification purpose only

