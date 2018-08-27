Vodatel : SUPPLEMENT TO THE BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD AND SIX-MONTH PERIOD (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) and the Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

VODATEL NETWORKS HOLDINGS LIMITED ฌ ༺ л ၣ ഖ છ ٰ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡ *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Stock Code: 8033

SUPPLEMENT TO THE BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR

THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD AND SIX-MONTH PERIOD

Reference is made to the preliminary announcement of the results for the Six-Month Period of the Company dated 10th August 2018. Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the announcement of the Company dated 10th August 2018 unless otherwise defined herein.

The note relating to loss per Share disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 10th August

2018 is illustrated below:

1 Basic loss per Share Basic loss per Share was calculated by dividing: • the loss attributable to owners of the Company. • by the weighted average number of Shares outstanding during the Six-Month Period.

2 Loss used in calculating loss per Share

Six months ended

Six-Month 30th June Period 2017 HK$'000 HK$'000 Loss attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company used in calculating basic loss per Share (4,522) (10,535)

3 Weighted average number of Shares used as the denominator Six months ended Six-Month Period 30th June 2017 Weighted average number of Shares used as the denominator in calculating basic loss per Share (thousands) 614,435 614,360

4 Information concerning the classification of Options Options granted to Directors, employees and a consultant under the Scheme were considered to be potential Shares. They would have been included in the determination of diluted loss per Share to the extent to which they were dilutive. Options were not included in the determination of basic loss per Share. The 51,376,000 Options granted on 26th September 2016 were not included in the calculation of diluted loss per Share because they were antidilutive for the Six-Month Period. These Options could potentially dilute basic loss per Share in the future.

By order of the Board José Manuel dos Santos Chairman Macao, 27th August 2018 Executive Directors Independent non-executive Directors José Manuel dos Santos Fung Kee Yue Roger Kuan Kin Man Wong Tsu Au Patrick Monica Maria Nunes Tou Kam Fai

