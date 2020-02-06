Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  Voestalpine AG    VOES   AT0000937503

VOESTALPINE AG

(VOES)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Voestalpine : 3Q 2020 Loss Widened, Revenue Fell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 02:52am EST

By Kim Richters

Voestalpine AG (VOE.VI) said Thursday that net loss for the third-quarter of its fiscal year widened, while its revenue fell.

The Austrian steelmaker reported a net loss of 269.6 million euros ($297.9 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of EUR50.5 million for the year-earlier period.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, its net loss was EUR172.4 million compared with a profit of EUR247.4 million for the year-earlier period.

Quarterly revenue fell to EUR3.03 billion from EUR3.27 billion, while earnings before interest and taxes swung to a loss of EUR311.9 million from earnings of EUR46 million.

"The economic downturn in our most important markets and industries as well as the impairment losses and provisions booked in the current business year have a substantially negative impact on Voestalpine's result for the third quarter of the business year 2019-20," management board chairman Herbert Eibensteiner said.

He said the company's measures to improve efficiency and cut costs were showing results.

The company cut its Ebitda view twice last year. It now says it still expects its Ebitda to be EUR1.2 billion for the full year. It expects earnings before interest and taxes to be "just positive."

The company said it can't see what economic or financial impact the coronavirus outbreak in China, where it has nine manufacturing companies, will have. The plants will continue to be shut until at least Feb. 9, Voestalpine said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VOESTALPINE AG
02:52aVOESTALPINE : 3Q 2020 Loss Widened, Revenue Fell
DJ
01/31VOESTALPINE : Information of the general committee of the supervisory board of v..
AQ
01/07VOESTALPINE : EANS-DD voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by p..
PU
2019VOESTALPINE : EANS-DD voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by p..
PU
2019EUROPE : European shares snap four-day rally on Unilever warning, hard Brexit fe..
RE
2019VOESTALPINE : undertakes non-recurring write offs to the sum of EUR 280 million
PU
2019VOESTALPINE : Cuts Ebitda View Again, Will Propose Lowering Dividend
DJ
2019VOESTALPINE : Ad-Hoc News from 16 Dezember 2019 (3.02 pm CET)
PU
2019ADHOC-NEWS : High non-recurring write offs and provisions affect earnings in bus..
PU
2019VOESTALPINE : EANS-Adhoc voestalpine AG / High non-recurring write offs and prov..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 13 123 M
EBIT 2020 409 M
Net income 2020 -81,5 M
Debt 2020 4 104 M
Yield 2020 3,08%
P/E ratio 2020 -50,3x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,60x
Capitalization 4 122 M
Chart VOESTALPINE AG
Duration : Period :
Voestalpine AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOESTALPINE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 22,89  €
Last Close Price 23,09  €
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Eibensteiner Chairman-Executive Management Board
Joachim Lemppenau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Ottel Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang Eder Member-Supervisory Board
Franz Gasselsberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOESTALPINE AG-8.12%4 356
ARCELORMITTAL-8.39%15 186
POSCO--.--%15 089
NUCOR-12.01%14 747
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-6.36%12 916
THYSSENKRUPP AG-9.22%8 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group