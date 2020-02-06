Voestalpine : 3Q 2020 Loss Widened, Revenue Fell

By Kim Richters



Voestalpine AG (VOE.VI) said Thursday that net loss for the third-quarter of its fiscal year widened, while its revenue fell.

The Austrian steelmaker reported a net loss of 269.6 million euros ($297.9 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of EUR50.5 million for the year-earlier period.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, its net loss was EUR172.4 million compared with a profit of EUR247.4 million for the year-earlier period.

Quarterly revenue fell to EUR3.03 billion from EUR3.27 billion, while earnings before interest and taxes swung to a loss of EUR311.9 million from earnings of EUR46 million.

"The economic downturn in our most important markets and industries as well as the impairment losses and provisions booked in the current business year have a substantially negative impact on Voestalpine's result for the third quarter of the business year 2019-20," management board chairman Herbert Eibensteiner said.

He said the company's measures to improve efficiency and cut costs were showing results.

The company cut its Ebitda view twice last year. It now says it still expects its Ebitda to be EUR1.2 billion for the full year. It expects earnings before interest and taxes to be "just positive."

The company said it can't see what economic or financial impact the coronavirus outbreak in China, where it has nine manufacturing companies, will have. The plants will continue to be shut until at least Feb. 9, Voestalpine said.

