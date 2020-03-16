Log in
Voestalpine : EANS-DD voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

03/16/2020 | 03:37am EDT

Publication Date: 16.03.2020 08:29

EANS-DD: voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Franz Rotter (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: voestalpine AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299 00ZA XBMQ DIWP NB72

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000937503

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 13.03.2020; UTC+01:00

market: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price

volume

14.50

180

14.50

740

14.50

1,000

14.50

1,080

total volume: 3,000

total price: 43,500

average price: 14.50

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Further inquiry note: Peter Fleischer

Head of Investor Relations Phone: +43/50304/15-9949 Fax: +43/50304/55-5581 mailto:peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com http://www.voestalpine.com

end of announcementeuro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer:

voestalpine AG

voestalpine-Straße 1

A-4020 Linz

phone:

+43

50304/15-9949

FAX:

+43

50304/55-5581

mail:

IR@voestalpine.com

  1. www.voestalpine.com
    ISIN: AT0000937503
    indexes: ATX, WBI
    stockmarkets: Wien
    language: English

Aussendung übermittelt durch euro adhoc

The European Investor Relations Service

Disclaimer

voestalpine AG published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 07:36:00 UTC
