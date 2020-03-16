Voestalpine : EANS-DD voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Publication Date: 16.03.2020 08:29

EANS-DD: voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Franz Rotter (natural person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: board member

issuer information:

name: voestalpine AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299 00ZA XBMQ DIWP NB72

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000937503

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 13.03.2020; UTC+01:00

market: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume 14.50 180 14.50 740 14.50 1,000 14.50 1,080

total volume: 3,000

total price: 43,500

average price: 14.50