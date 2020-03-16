Voestalpine : EANS-DD voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Publication Date: 16.03.2020 08:29
EANS-DD: voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Franz Rotter (natural person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: board member
issuer information:
name: voestalpine AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299 00ZA XBMQ DIWP NB72
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000937503
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 13.03.2020; UTC+01:00
market: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
total volume: 3,000
total price: 43,500
average price: 14.50