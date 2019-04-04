voestalpine : Corporate News from 3 April 2019

Funds are intended for general corporate financing

Maturity: 7 years; coupon rate: 1.75%

voestalpine AG has successfully placed a new EUR 500 million corporate bond issue in the capital market to provide funding for general corporate financing.

The coupon rate for the 7-year bond is 1.75%.

The value date and start of official trading of the bond (ISIN AT0000A27LQ1) on the Vienna Stock Exchange is scheduled for April 10, 2019.

The bond can be subscribed by private investors during the subscription period from April 4 to April 9, 2019.

The voestalpine Group

In its business segments, voestalpine is a globally leading technology and capital goods group with a unique combination of material and processing expertise. voestalpine, which operates globally, has around 500 Group companies and locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. It has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995. With its top-quality products and system solutions using steel and other metals, it is one of the leading partners to the automotive and consumer goods industries in Europe as well as to the aerospace and oil & gas industries worldwide. voestalpine is also the world market leader in turnout technology, special rails, tool steel, and special sections. In the business year 2017/18, the Group generated revenue of around EUR 13 billion, with an operating result (EBITDA) of almost EUR 2 billion; it has around 51,600 employees worldwide.

