Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  Voestalpine AG    VOES   AT0000937503

VOESTALPINE AG

(VOES)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

voestalpine : Corporate News regarding BY 2018/19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 01:48am EDT

Following its very good start into the business year 2018/19, the macroeconomic environment saw an increased dampening of sentiment over the remainder of the year. Economic sentiment deteriorated worldwide not least due to the escalating trade war between the United States and China, but also in other regions including Europe where, additionally, the endless Brexit negotiations led to economic uncertainty and the introduction of a new emissions test (the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure - WLTP) in the fall of 2018 led to serious distortions in the automotive industry. It was foreseeable since the last calendar quarter of 2018 at the latest, therefore, that the economic expansion of the past three years was coming to an end, not least due to rising raw materials and CO2 prices also.

Aside from the increasing difficulties in the economic environment, the earnings development of the voestalpine Group was crimped by a number of internal one-time effects too: in particular, the cost of the complete overhaul of the Group's largest blast furnace, provisions related to ongoing cartel proceedings in the Heavy Plate business segment, and sharply higher start-up costs for the Group's automotive component plant in Cartersville, Georgia, USA.

All of this put substantial pressure on earnings in the business year just ended despite a new all-time high in revenue.

The Management Board of voestalpine AG is working hard to put the operating result (EBITDA) for the 2019/20 business year on a stable footing-compared with the business year 2018/19-in the face of growing economic uncertainties. The biggest internal challenge in this connection is the work to fix operational issues at the Group's US plants so that the ambitious volume targets can be met.

What will be key to macroeconomic developments, however, is

  • the extent to which trade policies will continue to artificially affect the global trade flows in the next 12 months;
  • the extent to which the performance of the global raw materials sector will continue to be affected less by supply and demand and more by other criteria that are difficult to comprehend;
  • the extent to which the new emissions tests and the political debates about new visions for the future of automotive technology will affect consumers' spending patterns in Europe and beyond; and,
  • last but not least, the direction the European economy will take in connection with the question whether the Brexit will follow an orderly or disorderly process.

The company cannot influence or decide any of these factors, meaning that any guidance issued for the business year 2019/20 above and beyond the general direction expressed above would not have any basis in fact.

Disclaimer

voestalpine AG published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 05:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOESTALPINE AG
01:48aVOESTALPINE : Corporate News regarding BY 2018/19
PU
01:48aVOESTALPINE : posts record revenue for the business year 2018/19, lower earnings..
PU
05/31VOESTALPINE AG : annual earnings release
05/22VOESTALPINE : opens pioneering high-tech steel research facility in Donawitz
PU
04/16VOESTALPINE : Construction has started on the hall for the new voestalpine speci..
PU
04/11VOESTALPINE : Helmut Gruber to become new Technical Director of the Steel Divisi..
AQ
04/10VOESTALPINE : Helmut Gruber to become new Technical Director of the Steel Divisi..
PU
04/04VOESTALPINE : World premiere of new trophy for best driver at Formula E “v..
PU
04/04VOESTALPINE : successfully places EUR 500 million bond issue
PU
04/04VOESTALPINE : Corporate News from 3 April 2019
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 13 353 M
EBIT 2019 755 M
Net income 2019 431 M
Debt 2019 3 489 M
Yield 2019 5,04%
P/E ratio 2019 9,95
P/E ratio 2020 8,25
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capitalization 4 321 M
Chart VOESTALPINE AG
Duration : Period :
voestalpine AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOESTALPINE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 33,2 €
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Joachim Lemppenau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Ottel Chief Financial Officer
Franz Gasselsberger Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Kutschera Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOESTALPINE AG-7.60%4 764
POSCO--.--%17 813
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 873
NIPPON STEEL CORP-0.97%15 761
ARCELORMITTAL-23.61%15 198
NUCOR-3.20%15 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About