VOESTALPINE AG

voestalpine : at the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2019 in Washington

06/12/2019 | 12:09pm EDT

With a total of 48 company sites and around 3,500 employees, the voestalpine Group makes a significant contribution to value creation in a series of US regions. The Group has invested around USD 1.4 billion in the manufacture of high-tech products in the USA in the past years alone, generating long-term, positive effects for this business location. Investment highlights include the world's largest direct reduction plant for the production of sponge iron, a high-quality pre-material for steel production, in Corpus Christi, Texas, which became fully operational in 2017; a new manufacturing plant for ultra-high-strength lightweight automotive components in Cartersville, Georgia, which has been continually expanded since the start of production in 2014; and numerous sites for processing sophisticated products for the oil & natural gas, aerospace, and tool construction industries. Furthermore, with seven sites belonging to the Group's US subsidiary voestalpine Nortrak, voestalpine is the leading provider of turnout systems in North America.

voestalpine is an international group which offers its local employees a range of training and continued professional development programs, encouraging them to gain qualifications and improve their long-term career prospects. An in-house education program for young skilled workers has been launched at the Cartersville site, offering a combination of theoretical and practical training over a period of two and a half years. In addition to the Group's executive development program, the value:program, the Early Career Program which offers special training for young managers in the USA was launched in 2017, and many high potentials from all the US sites have already been beneficiaries. Moreover, the company offers its employees ongoing training in the fields of workplace safety, project management, and as a means of increasing a range of technical skills.

Disclaimer

voestalpine AG published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 16:08:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2020 13 587 M
EBIT 2020 803 M
Net income 2020 412 M
Debt 2020 3 383 M
Yield 2020 4,89%
P/E ratio 2020 9,56
P/E ratio 2021 8,13
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Capitalization 4 291 M
