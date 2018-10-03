voestalpine : driving expansion in Asia–new railway infrastructure and automotive plants, expansion of services and additive manufacturing

With its Chinese New Turnout Technologies Co., Ltd. (CNTT) joint venture established in 2007, voestalpine has established a leading position in the Chinese railway infrastructure sector over the past years: the Group's Metal Engineering Division has secured around a quarter of the market for high-speed turnouts through the joint venture it leads, with annual revenue in this segment amounting to roughly EUR 100 million. By acquiring the majority stakeholding in what is now its second turnout plant in China, voestalpine Railway Systems, the world's largest full-service provider for fully digitalized rail tracks, is establishing itself as a technology supplier for the country's strongly growing urban traffic sector. The new company at the site in Ruzhou, in the central Chinese province of Henan, has a workforce of 120 employees. The local joint venture partners are the rail infrastructure operator Zhengzhou Railway Bureau, a subsidiary of Chinese Railway Corporation, and the China Railway Material Group (CRM), the largest national distributor of track construction components. Over 100 new metro systems and tramway projects are planned in China in the coming years alone.