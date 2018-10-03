Log in
voestalpine : driving expansion in Asia–new railway infrastructure and automotive plants, expansion of services and additive manufacturing

10/03/2018 | 09:28am CEST

With its Chinese New Turnout Technologies Co., Ltd. (CNTT) joint venture established in 2007, voestalpine has established a leading position in the Chinese railway infrastructure sector over the past years: the Group's Metal Engineering Division has secured around a quarter of the market for high-speed turnouts through the joint venture it leads, with annual revenue in this segment amounting to roughly EUR 100 million. By acquiring the majority stakeholding in what is now its second turnout plant in China, voestalpine Railway Systems, the world's largest full-service provider for fully digitalized rail tracks, is establishing itself as a technology supplier for the country's strongly growing urban traffic sector. The new company at the site in Ruzhou, in the central Chinese province of Henan, has a workforce of 120 employees. The local joint venture partners are the rail infrastructure operator Zhengzhou Railway Bureau, a subsidiary of Chinese Railway Corporation, and the China Railway Material Group (CRM), the largest national distributor of track construction components. Over 100 new metro systems and tramway projects are planned in China in the coming years alone.

Disclaimer

voestalpine AG published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 07:27:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 13 442 M
EBIT 2019 1 167 M
Net income 2019 765 M
Debt 2019 3 152 M
Yield 2019 3,62%
P/E ratio 2019 9,24
P/E ratio 2020 8,57
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 7 017 M
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Joachim Lemppenau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Ottel Chief Financial Officer
Franz Gasselsberger Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Kutschera Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOESTALPINE AG-20.42%8 130
ARCELORMITTAL-1.68%31 560
POSCO--.--%23 084
NUCOR2.71%20 341
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-17.97%20 017
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%16 340
