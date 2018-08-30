Log in
VOESTALPINE AG
voestalpine : opens two new automotive plants in the booming Mexican market

08/30/2018

The voestalpine Group

In its business segments, voestalpine is a globally leading technology and capital goods group with a unique combination of material and processing expertise. voestalpine, which operates globally, has around 500 Group companies and locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. It has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995. With its top-quality products and system solutions using steel and other metals, it is one of the leading partners to the automotive and consumer goods industries in Europe as well as to the aerospace and oil & gas industries worldwide. voestalpine is also the world market leader in turnout technology, special rails, tool steel, and special sections. In the business year 2017/18, the Group generated revenue of around EUR 13 billion, with an operating result (EBITDA) of almost EUR 2 billion; it has around 51,600 employees worldwide.

Disclaimer

voestalpine AG published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 08:16:01 UTC
10:17aVOESTALPINE : opens two new automotive plants in the booming Mexican market
08/29Steelmaker Voestalpine defies Trump's tariffs with production shift
08/28VOESTALPINE : Notification pursuant to § 135 para 2 Stock Exchange Act
08/09VOESTALPINE : Austrian Voestalpine takes over majority stake in Romanian company..
AC
08/08VOESTALPINE : Corporate News regarding the first quarter 2018/19
08/08VOESTALPINE : delivers record revenue and positively stable earnings growth in t..
08/08VOESTALPINE AG : 1st quarter results
08/06VOESTALPINE : celebrates 20 years of lightweight design know-how at the world's ..
08/02VOESTALPINE : commissions SMS group to supply the main melting units for the new..
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 13 437 M
EBIT 2019 1 172 M
Net income 2019 769 M
Debt 2019 3 125 M
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 9,15
P/E ratio 2020 8,43
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 6 975 M
Technical analysis trends VOESTALPINE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 49,4 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Eder Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Joachim Lemppenau Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Ottel Chief Financial Officer
Franz Gasselsberger Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Kutschera Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOESTALPINE AG-21.54%8 156
ARCELORMITTAL-2.07%31 233
POSCO--.--%26 049
NUCOR0.39%20 154
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-22.20%19 460
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-16.23%15 892
