voestalpine : posts record revenue for the business year 2018/19, lower earnings due to non-recurring effects

Subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting of voestalpine AG, which will take place on July 3, 2019, the plan is to pay a dividend of EUR 1.10 per share for the business year 2018/19 to the shareholders. While this represents a decrease of 21.4% compared with the previous year's dividend of EUR 1.40 per share, it must be noted that the business year 2017/18 was the Group's most successful in its history. The current dividend proposal corresponds to the dividend paid for the-good-business year 2016/17. As a result, the dividend yield for the business year 2018/19 is 3.1% and the distribution ratio 48.1%. The gearing ratio (net financial debt in percent of equity) for the 2018/19 was largely stable at 46.6% compared with the previous year's level of 45.7%. While equity rose by EUR 160 million from EUR 6.55 billion to EUR 6.71 billion due to the earnings performance and thus represents a new all-time high, the net financial debt rose by EUR 130 million to EUR 3.1 billion as of the close of the business year 2018/19. As of March 31, 2019, the voestalpine Group had 51,907 employees (FTE), an increase of 0.6% year over year. Approximately one half of all of the Group's employees-including all employees in Austria-have a stake in voestalpine AG via voestalpine Mitarbeiterbeteiligung Privatstiftung (a private foundation for the company's employee shareholding scheme) and thus hold approximately 14.8% in toto of their company's shares.
Disclaimer
voestalpine AG published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 05:47:01 UTC