VOESTALPINE AG

VOESTALPINE AG

(VOES)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

voestalpine : posts record revenue for the business year 2018/19, lower earnings due to non-recurring effects

06/05/2019 | 01:48am EDT

Subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting of voestalpine AG, which will take place on July 3, 2019, the plan is to pay a dividend of EUR 1.10 per share for the business year 2018/19 to the shareholders. While this represents a decrease of 21.4% compared with the previous year's dividend of EUR 1.40 per share, it must be noted that the business year 2017/18 was the Group's most successful in its history. The current dividend proposal corresponds to the dividend paid for the-good-business year 2016/17. As a result, the dividend yield for the business year 2018/19 is 3.1% and the distribution ratio 48.1%. The gearing ratio (net financial debt in percent of equity) for the 2018/19 was largely stable at 46.6% compared with the previous year's level of 45.7%. While equity rose by EUR 160 million from EUR 6.55 billion to EUR 6.71 billion due to the earnings performance and thus represents a new all-time high, the net financial debt rose by EUR 130 million to EUR 3.1 billion as of the close of the business year 2018/19. As of March 31, 2019, the voestalpine Group had 51,907 employees (FTE), an increase of 0.6% year over year. Approximately one half of all of the Group's employees-including all employees in Austria-have a stake in voestalpine AG via voestalpine Mitarbeiterbeteiligung Privatstiftung (a private foundation for the company's employee shareholding scheme) and thus hold approximately 14.8% in toto of their company's shares.

voestalpine AG published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 05:47:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 13 353 M
EBIT 2019 755 M
Net income 2019 431 M
Debt 2019 3 489 M
Yield 2019 5,04%
P/E ratio 2019 9,95
P/E ratio 2020 8,25
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capitalization 4 321 M
