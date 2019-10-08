voestalpine : with new record research budget of EUR 184 million in the business year 2019/20

At process level, research activities are focused on increasingly networking production facilities, in order to enable end-to-end data collection, from arrival of the raw materials right through to delivery of the finished part. A further focus lies in additive manufacturing (3D printing) in which highly complex metal parts are constructed, layer by layer, based on computer models. voestalpine already operates five research centers around the world which explore this pioneering technology. Furthermore, in view of global climate targets, the Group is intensively working on potential scenarios for CO 2 -reduced steel production. In a variety of projects, technologies are being developed to move away from the coke- and coal-based blast furnace route, via hybrid solutions, through to the use of green hydrogen.