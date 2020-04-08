Voip-Pal Files Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against Facebook/WhatsApp, Google, Amazon and Apple in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas Waco Division

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voip-Pal.com Inc. (“Voip-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) has filed four patent infringement lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division against the following defendants:



Facebook Inc. and WhatsApp Inc.; Civil Action No. 20-cv-267

Google LLC; Civil Action No. 20-cv-269

Amazon.com Inc. et al.; Civil Action No. 20-cv-272

Apple Inc.; Civil Action No. 20-cv-275

The four complaints allege infringement by the defendants of Voip-Pal’s United States Patent No. 10,218,606, entitled “Producing Routing Messages For Voice Over IP Communications.” These actions concern the defendants’ use Voip-Pal’s proprietary technology to provide user-customizable access to route calls in a distributed private network using public phone numbers to identify users.

The Company also announced they are currently assessing their options and planning their next moves following the March 16, 2020 decision by the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, affirming the Northern District of California’s dismissal of VoIP-Pal’s Case Nos. 18-CV-06177-LHK, 18-cv-06217-LHK, C, 18-cv-04523-LHK, and 18-cv-06054-LHK under 35 U.S.C. § 101. The Federal Circuit invoked Rule 36 and provided no comment or explanation for why it declined to address various District Court errors as alleged by Voip-Pal.

The Federal Circuit has been criticized for its frequent practice of invoking Rule 36 to summarily dismiss cases without issuing any opinion. Recently, Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal, in his January 4, 2020 op-ed entitled “A Plea for Clarity and a New Approach on Section 101 in 2020” for IP Watchdog: https://www.ipwatchdog.com/2020/01/04/plea-clarity-new-approach-section-101-2020/ discussed the problems with the Federal Circuit’s § 101 jurisprudence.

Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal, stated, “While the appellate court’s decision to affirm the district court without giving any reasons was disappointing, we are undeterred in our fight to assert our intellectual property rights. Our legal team is assessing our next moves regarding this Alice decision and we expect to announce our intentions soon. I can tell you; we are not finished.”

“Our patent portfolio began with five core patents and to date has expanded to 23 patents in the United States alone, not counting our many foreign patents. We remain firm in our resolve to achieve monetization for our shareholders and will continue to see this fight through until a successful resolution is reached. Patience is a virtue.”

About Voip-Pal.com Inc.

Voip-Pal.Com, Inc. (“Voip-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

IR Contact: Rich Inza (954) 495-4600