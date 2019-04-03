Log in
VOIP-PAL.COM INC

(VPLM)
Voip-Pal.com Prepares an Appeal of the Recent Alice 101 Motion Decision to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

04/03/2019 | 05:01am EDT

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voip-Pal.com Inc. (“Voip-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) announced that the Company is preparing to appeal the recent decision on the “Alice 101” Motion by Judge Lucy Koh to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The Company is also considering other legal options in addition to the appeal. The length of time to complete the appellate process can take up to one year.

Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal, stated, “We understand and share in the frustration of our shareholders over this recent ruling on the Alice 101 motion by Judge Lucy Koh. Lucy Koh is a highly regarded judge and we respect her decision, although we disagree with her on the technical merits of our case.”   

“We are also in consultation with our attorneys in Europe regarding the process of preparing complaints in Germany. As we have previously stated, there are about 770 million mobile subscribers in Europe, which makes our European patents a very strong addition to our portfolio.”

“We are committed to doing everything we can for our approximately four thousand, five hundred shareholders and we will not stop until we bring this process to a successful conclusion. Patience is a virtue.”

About Voip-Pal.com Inc.
Voip-Pal.Com, Inc. (“Voip-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.  The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a "forward looking statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.

Corporate Website:www.voip-pal.com
  
IR inquiries:IR@voip-pal.com
  
IR Contact:Rich Inza  (954) 495-4600

vplm_voip-palcom-inc-logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Emil Malak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan L. Thomas President & Director
Colin Patrick Tucker Chairman
Donald Barry Lee Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edwin Candy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOIP-PAL.COM INC-67.63%0
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.11%244 328
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP3.97%82 719
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.03%79 019
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%57 172
TELEFONICA1.99%43 500
