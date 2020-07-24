Voleo Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TRAD: TSX-V, VLEOF: OTC-QB) (“Voleo”, the “Company”) announces that it has now completed the additional cost saving initiatives as set out in its press release dated May 7, 2020.



Its technology platform remains operational and a complete technical analysis of Voleo’s software ecosystem has been undertaken by Convergence Concepts (the “Convergence Technical Report”). Voleo’s repositories, access management and architecture have all been reviewed, along with security, development operations and administrative functions. The Convergence Technical Report identifies that Voleo’s intellectual property is secure and can be quickly deployed into a fresh, new environment.

Voleo user data collected over the past three years provides ample evidence of trading behavior and demonstrates the value of the platform as a transactional and/or subscription service. Among the attributes of users: nearly half were women, more than two-thirds contributed money to their accounts each month, and clubs grew from an average of six members at launch to an average of ten once they had been established for more than 6 months. As a tool for customer engagement and acquisition, the Voleo platform would be an asset to any financial institution. The team worked diligently to ensure an orderly transfer process for clients, and the US broker dealer wound down operations as of June 30, 2020. To avoid further costs associated with registration, the necessary filing has been made to terminate Voleo USA Inc’s FINRA membership. Efforts are now underway to pursue repurposing of the technology into gaming and gambling to maximize the potential of the technology without the associated regulatory burden of being a regulated securities broker dealer. In addition, new business opportunities are presently being evaluated by the Board of Directors.

The Company also announces that it has issued a total of 940,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants, with the stock options exercisable at $0.075 for a five-year period.

About Voleo Trading Systems Inc.

For more information on Voleo, please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.myvoleo.com.

