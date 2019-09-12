Volex : Grant of LTIP Share Options

12 September 2019

Volex plc

('Volex' or the 'Company')

Grant of LTIP Share Options to PDMRs

Volex plc, the global supplier of complex assemblies for performance-critical applications and power products, announces that PDMRs were granted nil-cost options over ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company (the 'Shares') on 10 September 2019 under the Company's new Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP').

Long Term Incentive Share Awards

The following options were granted over the Company's Shares:

PDMR Position Number of LTIP Options Granted Nat Rothschild Executive Chairman 340,000 Daren Morris John Molloy Chief Financial Officer Chief Operating Officer 680,000 680,000

The new LTIP scheme, which replaces the expired Volex Group plc Performance Share Plan 2009 ('PSP'), was formally approved by the board of directors and the Company's shareholders at the AGM held on 30 July 2019. In line with the LTIP rules, these senior management options will vest and become exercisable after three years, subject to performance conditions being met relating to profit and total shareholder return targets and to the recipient's continued employment with the Company. The LTIP also includes provisions requiring retention of the shares for an additional period and for clawback of awards in specific circumstances. Exercise of the options may be satisfied by the transfer of new-issue shares, treasury shares or shares purchased for that purpose in the open market by the Company and/or an employee trust.

Following these awards, the Company's PDMRs will hold unvested and/or unexercised options over an aggregate of Shares under the new LTIP scheme and the previous PSP as set out below:

PDMR Position Number of Options Nat Rothschild Executive Chairman 1,630,000 Daren Morris John Molloy Chief Financial Officer Chief Operating Officer 2,720,000 1,915,256

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

Enquiries

For further information please contact:

Volex plc +44 7909 995 887

Nat Rothschild, Executive Chairman

Daren Morris, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

N+1 Singer - Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker +44 20 7496 3000

Shaun Dobson

Whitman Howard - Joint Broker +44 20 7659 1234

Hugh Rich

Nick Lovering

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS / PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED

1 Details of the Director / person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nat Rothschild 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Volex plc b) LEI 213800HBLQNH5FXXGE63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary 25 pence Shares Identification code GB0009390070 b) Nature of the transactions Grant of LTIP Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil - 340,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume See 4 c) above - Price See 4 c) above e) Date of the transactions 10 September 2019 f) Place of the transactions Outside a trading venue

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS / PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED

1 Details of the Director / person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Daren Morris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Volex plc b) LEI 213800HBLQNH5FXXGE63 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary 25 pence Shares Identification code GB0009390070 b) Nature of the transactions Grant of LTIP Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil - 680,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume See 4 c) above - Price See 4 c) above e) Date of the transactions 10 September 2019 f) Place of the transactions Outside a trading venue

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS / PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED