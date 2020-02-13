The Company has been notified by the trustee of the Volex Group PLC Employees' Share Trust (the 'EBT') that between 10 and 12 February 2020, the EBT purchased 750,000 Ordinary Shares of 25p each at an average price of 1.461147 pence per share. The shares will be held in the EBT, a discretionary trust, and are intended to be used to satisfy the exercise of share options by employees including the Directors of the Company. Following these transactions, the Company's EBT holds a total of 751,832 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.5% of the Company's issued share capital.
Enquiries
For further information please contact:
Volex plc
+44 7909 995 887
Nat Rothschild, Executive Chairman
Daren Morris, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
N+1 Singer - Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker
+44 20 7496 3000
Shaun Dobson
Iqra Amin
Whitman Howard - Joint Broker
+44 20 7659 1234
Hugh Rich
Nick Lovering
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.