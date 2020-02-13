13 February 2020

Volex plc

('Volex' or the 'Company')

Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

The Company has been notified by the trustee of the Volex Group PLC Employees' Share Trust (the 'EBT') that between 10 and 12 February 2020, the EBT purchased 750,000 Ordinary Shares of 25p each at an average price of 1.461147 pence per share. The shares will be held in the EBT, a discretionary trust, and are intended to be used to satisfy the exercise of share options by employees including the Directors of the Company. Following these transactions, the Company's EBT holds a total of 751,832 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.5% of the Company's issued share capital.

