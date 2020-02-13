Log in
VOLEX PLC

(VLX)
02/14 11:35:17 am
148 GBp   -0.67%
02:08aVOLEX : Statement Regarding Situation in China - Update
PU
02/13VOLEX : EBT Share Purchase
PU
02/10VOLEX : Statement Regarding Current Situation in China
PU
Volex : EBT Share Purchase

02/13/2020
Regulatory Story
Volex PLC - VLX
EBT Share Purchase
Released 17:26 13-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 9775C
Volex PLC
13 February 2020

13 February 2020

Volex plc

('Volex' or the 'Company')

Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

The Company has been notified by the trustee of the Volex Group PLC Employees' Share Trust (the 'EBT') that between 10 and 12 February 2020, the EBT purchased 750,000 Ordinary Shares of 25p each at an average price of 1.461147 pence per share. The shares will be held in the EBT, a discretionary trust, and are intended to be used to satisfy the exercise of share options by employees including the Directors of the Company. Following these transactions, the Company's EBT holds a total of 751,832 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.5% of the Company's issued share capital.

Enquiries

For further information please contact:

Volex plc

+44 7909 995 887

Nat Rothschild, Executive Chairman


Daren Morris, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary


N+1 Singer - Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker

+44 20 7496 3000

Shaun Dobson


Iqra Amin


Whitman Howard - Joint Broker

+44 20 7659 1234

Hugh Rich


Nick Lovering



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCZZGMZNFFGGZM
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



EBT Share Purchase - RNS

Disclaimer

Volex plc published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 17:31:13 UTC
