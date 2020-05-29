Volga Gas : DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Log in
05/29/2020 | 02:11am EDT

29 May 2020

Volga Gas plc

('Volga Gas', or 'the Company')

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Volga Gas plc (LSE: VGAS), the oil and gas exploration and production group operating in the Volga Region of Russia, announces that there will be a delay in the publication of the Company's audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 ('Final Results').

The delay is occasioned at the request of the Company's auditors KPMG LLP and to reflect the additional time needed to complete additional auditor reviews and Board investigations into the effectiveness of the Group's internal control and risk management systems and the potential introduction of a number of measures to strengthen them.

As disclosed in the Company's Preliminary Results Announcement on 7 April 2020, the Audit Committee appointed external consultants to conduct a forensic examination of the process for appointment of sales agents, and the manner in which payments to these agents are calculated. This was completed and the results delivered to the Board and shared with the Company's auditors.

The auditors have not reached a conclusion and continue to consider the wording of their Audit Report. It now appears impractical for the Company to produce and distribute its 2019 Annual Report and Accounts to shareholders in time for the Company to hold its Annual General Meeting before 30 June 2020. Accordingly, the Company has requested and received an extension to its filing deadline for its Final Results from 30 June 2020 to 30 September 2020.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Volga Gas plc

Andrey Zozulya, Chief Executive Officer

Vadim Son, Chief Financial Officer

Tony Alves, Investor Relations Consultant

+7 (903) 385 9889

+7 (905) 381 4377

+44 (0) 7824 884 342

S.P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Richard Morrison, Richard Hail, Soltan Tagiev

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

FTI Consulting (Financial PR)

Alex Beagley, Fern Duncan

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Disclaimer

Volga Gas plc published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 06:10:11 UTC
