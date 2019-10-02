Log in
Volga Gas : PRODUCTION REPORT FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

10/02/2019 | 07:14am EDT

2 October 2019

Volga Gas plc

('Volga Gas', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

PRODUCTION REPORT FOR SEPTEMBER 2019

Volga Gas plc, the oil and gas exploration and production group operating in the Volga Region of Russia, is pleased to provide the following update on its average production volumes for September 2019.

Production Report

The average productionin September 2019 was 3,814 barrels of oil equivalent per day (13% lower than August 2019). Lower production resulted primarily from reduced output from the Vostochno-Makarovskoye gas field, partly offset by higher condensate ratio and higher oil production following the start of production from the new slim hole wells.

Average production comprised:

September 2019

Average

August 2019

Average

Jan-September 2019

Average

Gas:

10.5 mmcfd

14.3 mmcfd

17.9mmcfd

Condensate

1,415bpd

1,354bpd

1,488bpd

Oil

474bpd

394bpd

415bpd

LPG

168bpd

249bpd

311bpd

Total

3,814boepd

4,388boepd

5,206boepd

As a result of a more conservative production policy being adopted, management's current expectation for production for the remainder of 2019 is an average of 2,900 boepd, leading to an average of 4,600 boepd for 2019.

Production data is based on preliminary monthly production reports prepared for the purposes of submissions to tax authorities for Mineral Extraction Tax purposes. Final monthly production reports may vary marginally from preliminary monthly production reports.

As at 30 September, the Group held cash balances of US$ 12.0 million, and has no debt.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Volga Gas plc

Andrey Zozulya, Chief Executive Officer

Vadim Son, Chief Financial Officer

Tony Alves, Investor Relations Consultant

+7 (903) 385 9889

+7 (905) 381 4377

+44 (0) 7824 884 342

S.P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Richard Redmayne, Richard Morrison, Richard Hail

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Alex Beagley, Fern Duncan

Notes

The information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and verified by Mr. Andrey Zozulya, Chief Executive Officer of Volga Gas plc, for the purposes of the Guidance Note for Mining, Oil and Gas companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in June 2009. Mr. Andrey Zozulya holds a degree in Geophysics and Engineering from the Groznensky Oil & Gas Institute and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

The Company records production in metric tonnes (for oil and condensate) and in cubic metres (for gas). Conversions from metric to standard oil field units are used for illustrative purposes only and are based on the Company's estimate of the applicable ratios. The ratios used are 7.833 barrels per tonne for oil and 8.75 barrels per tonne for condensate and 11.735 barrels per tonne for LPG. Gas volumes are translated using 35.3 cubic feet per cubic meter and 6,000 cubic feet per barrel of oil equivalent.

Glossary

bpd Barrels per day

boepd Barrels of oil equivalent per day

mmcfd Millions of standard cubic feet per day

Disclaimer

Volga Gas plc published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 11:13:06 UTC
