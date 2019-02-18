Log in
Volga Gas plc    VGAS   GB00B1VN4809

VOLGA GAS PLC

(VGAS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/18 02:59:59 am
50 GBp   +4.17%
Volga Gas : Proposed appointment of an alternate director

02/18/2019 | 10:12am EST

18 February2019

Volga Gas plc

('Volga Gas', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Proposed appointment of an alternate director

The Company announces that four employees of Baring Vostok, including Michael Calvey, a senior partner of Baring Vostok Capital Partners and a non-executive director of Volga Gas, have been arrested and detained at the order of a Moscow district court. Baring Vostok believes the charges against the four persons are related to an ongoing commercial dispute between shareholders of Russia's Vostochny Bank. These law enforcement actions are not related to the activities of Volga Gas, and both Volga Gas and Baring Vostok continue to operate as usual.

However, as Mr Calvey will be temporarily unable to fulfil his duties as a director of Volga Gas, the Company is liaising with Baring Vostok Capital Partners on the nomination and appointment of an alternate. The remainder of the Board supports and has agreed to the appointment of an alternate.

A proposed alternate has been identified by Baring Vostok Capital Partners. His appointment will be confirmed and announced on the successful completion of all regulatory checks by the Company's nominated adviser.

For further information, please contact:

Volga Gas plc

Andrey Zozulya, Chief Executive Officer

Vadim Son, Chief Financial Officer

Tony Alves, Investor Relations Consultant

+7 (903) 385 9889

+7 (905) 381 4377

+44 (0) 7824 884 342

S.P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP

+44 (0)20 3470 0470

Richard Redmayne, Richard Morrison, Richard Hail

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Alex Beagley, Fern Duncan

Disclaimer

Volga Gas plc published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 15:11:02 UTC
