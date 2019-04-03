Almost entirely without hands: In Hamburg, modified Volkswagen e-Golfs are driving through the city on their own steam and learning the ropes of autonomous driving. They're collecting valuable data as they go. ...

But why the field trial? The idea is to test the complete autonomous package on the roads of the Hanseatic city, which is full of traffic lights, turn lanes and traffic signs - not to mention the other traffic participants, who are out in force today: cars, trucks, motorcycle riders, cyclists and pedestrians. What that also means: intersections, right-of-way rules, parking vehicles and lane changes in moving traffic in the space of very short distances. And that is a lot of input for such a computer brain. 'Humans have been training their perception and interpretation of sensory input for thousands of generations. Simulating that with a program is a challenge and a learning process for us and the machine,' says Derendarz. The software tasked with mastering the challenge was developed by his team, primarily in the programming languages C++ and Python. Special technology known as GPUs enables parallel programming in which large amounts of input can be processed simultaneously. The project works with different approaches to artificial intelligence: deep learning, neural networks, pattern recognition methods.

