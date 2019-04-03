Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Almost entirely without hands: In Hamburg, modified Volkswagen e-Golfs are driving through the city on their own steam and learning the ropes of autonomous driving. They're collecting valuable data as they go. ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 03:47am EDT

But why the field trial? The idea is to test the complete autonomous package on the roads of the Hanseatic city, which is full of traffic lights, turn lanes and traffic signs - not to mention the other traffic participants, who are out in force today: cars, trucks, motorcycle riders, cyclists and pedestrians. What that also means: intersections, right-of-way rules, parking vehicles and lane changes in moving traffic in the space of very short distances. And that is a lot of input for such a computer brain. 'Humans have been training their perception and interpretation of sensory input for thousands of generations. Simulating that with a program is a challenge and a learning process for us and the machine,' says Derendarz. The software tasked with mastering the challenge was developed by his team, primarily in the programming languages C++ and Python. Special technology known as GPUs enables parallel programming in which large amounts of input can be processed simultaneously. The project works with different approaches to artificial intelligence: deep learning, neural networks, pattern recognition methods.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 07:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
03:47aVOLKSWAGEN : tests highly-automated driving in Hamburg
PU
03:47aALMOST ENTIRELY WITHOUT HANDS : In Hamburg, modified Volkswagen e-Golfs are driv..
PU
02:27aVOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
DJ
04/02VOLKSWAGEN : Dr. Ralf Brunken is new Director of AutoUni
PU
04/02VOLKSWAGEN : Sweden is the Partner Country of Hannover Messe 2019. During his of..
PU
04/02THE ID. FAMILY IS GROWING : In Shanghai a new concept car shows the electric ful..
PU
04/02VOLKSWAGEN : Prince Carl Philip of Sweden visits Volkswagen
PU
04/02German new car registrations fell by 0.5 percent in March
RE
04/012019 HANNOVER TRADE FAIR : Volkswagen will change the world of service providers..
PU
04/01Tesla boom lifts Norway's electric car sales to record market share
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 245 B
EBIT 2019 18 565 M
Net income 2019 14 035 M
Finance 2019 25 617 M
Yield 2019 4,21%
P/E ratio 2019 5,09
P/E ratio 2020 5,10
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 74 523 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 191 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN5.17%80 485
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.24%190 885
DAIMLER AG19.69%62 702
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.03%52 292
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.78%50 113
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD11.07%48 925
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About