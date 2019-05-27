Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

As a member to the Diversity Charter e. V., Audi is once again sending out a signal for the nationwide Diversity Day on May 28: Under the motto Flag for Diversity, the company is...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 12:34pm EDT

As a member to the Diversity Charter e. V., Audi is once again sending out a signal for the nationwide Diversity Day on May 28: Under the motto Flag for Diversity, the company is offering the employees at its two German locations a range of hands-on activities, networking events and workshops. Employees will design the modules themselves and act as ambassadors for a working environment that is free of prejudice. How openly do we deal with issues such as gender orientation and identity in the workplace? How can we network better and use our various perspectives more efficiently? What is important for people with disabilities when they meet in a working environment? These questions will be discussed in lectures and meetings at the Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm plants. The Audi Arthouse Cinema is participating with the family film Auf Augenhöhe (At Eye Level), which focuses on a story about a small protagonist. Audi's gastronomy service will enhance the day with international cuisine for employees from about 100 nations. All Audi employees will also have the opportunity to speak out against stereotypes and express their thoughts during the Red Card campaign. 'Open attitudes across differences are what make a company successful,' says Denise Mathieu, Head of Diversity Management at AUDI AG. 'We want to have a corporate culture in which differences are enriching and everyone can make the best possible use of their full potential.'

Audi is taking part in the nationwide Diversity Day for the third time. To underscore its commitment to diversity, the automobile manufacturer became an official member of the Diversity Charter e.V., after being a signatory. In this role, the company will also present itself on film in a members' campaign. A total of 600 organizations with more than 2,000 activities will participate in German Diversity Day 2019. Impressions of the activities can be found at (www.charta-der-vielfalt.de/diversity-tag/).

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 16:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VOLKSWAGEN
01:53pFiat Chrysler and Renault pursue $35 billion merger to combat car industry up..
RE
01:46pFiat Chrysler and Renault pursue $35 billion merger to combat car industry up..
RE
12:39pVOLKSWAGEN : is expanding its business in its most important market, Chi-na. Vol..
PU
12:34pAS A MEMBER TO THE DIVERSITY CHARTER : Under the motto Flag for Diversity, the c..
PU
11:41aAdjudicator says any security defence of U.S. auto tariffs at WTO 'very diffi..
RE
10:09aVOLKSWAGEN : is expanding its business in its most important market, China. Volk..
PU
09:54aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Higher After EU Elections; Fiat, Renault Clim..
DJ
09:45aVOLKSWAGEN : strengthens activities in China with market entry of SEAT and Smart..
PU
03:44aVOLKSWAGEN : In Brasil, 500 buses connect partially remote regions with the nati..
PU
02:37aSK INNOVATION : replaces Iranian condensate with crudes from Russia, elsewhere
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 243 B
EBIT 2019 17 388 M
Net income 2019 13 491 M
Finance 2019 25 474 M
Yield 2019 4,12%
P/E ratio 2019 5,33
P/E ratio 2020 4,98
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capitalization 72 055 M
Chart VOLKSWAGEN
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 193 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN2.84%80 716
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.21%193 532
DAIMLER AG3.31%56 842
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION4.99%49 814
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-10.23%46 256
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-0.36%46 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About