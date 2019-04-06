BMW Will Take $1.1 Billion Charge -- WSJ

By William Boston and Laurence Norman

BMW AG will take a EUR1 billion charge against first-quarter earnings in the wake of European Union allegations it colluded with other car makers to restrict emissions technology, the German auto maker said.

The charge, which amounts to $1.1 billion, comes after European regulators said Friday they had informed BMW, Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG of their preliminary findings from a probe of possible collusion on the development of auto-emissions technology.

BMW said it would fight the EU allegations with all legal means.

The auto maker said the EU's statement led it to believe that the bloc's executive body will "more likely than not" issue a significant fine.

Earlier Friday, the EU Commission said it believes Germany's big car makers may have breached antitrust rules by colluding to limit the development of technology that would reduce harmful exhaust emissions.

The probe stems from inspections that the EU conducted in October 2017 at the premises of BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen AG and its Audi AG subsidiary. The action was prompted by information from VW that those companies had jointly discussed the development and deployment of technologies to limit emissions.

In a statement, the EU's antitrust unit said it told the companies of its preliminary view that they may have breached EU antitrust rules from 2006 to 2014. The companies now have 10 weeks to review the European Commission's documents and respond to the EU's concerns.

"Companies can cooperate in many ways to improve the quality of their products. However, EU competition rules do not allow them to collude on exactly the opposite: not to improve their products, not to compete on quality," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

"We are concerned that this is what happened in this case and that Daimler, VW and BMW may have broken EU competition rules," she said.

Investors shrugged off the news from Brussels and shares in the companies didn't budge on the news.

"Daimler has been cooperating extensively with the European Commission as leniency applicant already at an early stage and does not expect to receive a fine in this matter," a Daimler spokeswoman said in an emailed statement, declining further comment.

A Volkswagen spokesman said the EU's investigation was restricted to whether Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler, Porsche AG -- another VW subsidiary -- and Audi colluded to limit development of certain emissions technology, but wasn't alleging that the companies in the so-called Circle of Five made any agreements on pricing or markets. Volkswagen said it was studying the documents and would comment after evaluating the evidence.

The probe follows several scandals surrounding European car manufacturers and emissions testing.

The Commission said last September it explored several avenues of potential collusion but found no evidence the companies worked with each other to cheat regulatory testing.

However, the antitrust regulator did find enough evidence to open formal proceedings against the three auto makers for colluding to limit the development and rollout of two emission systems: "selective catalytic reduction systems," which reduce harmful nitrogen oxides emissions from passenger cars with diesel engines, and "Otto" particulate filters, which reduce harmful particulate-matter emissions from passenger cars with gasoline engines.

The Commission didn't comment Friday on the size of a potential fine for the car companies as a result of the probe, which could last months. Under antitrust rules, the companies could be fined up to 10% of their annual global revenue.

A similar antitrust investigation in 2016 and 2017 into six European truck makers, including Daimler, resulted in total fines of EUR3.8 billion. One of the charges in that probe was collusion to delay the introduction of emission technologies for trucks.

Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to rigging nearly 11 million diesel-powered vehicles with software that allowed them to cheat on emissions tests.

--Donato Paolo Mancini contributed to this article.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com and Laurence Norman at laurence.norman@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications European regulators informed BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler of their preliminary findings from a probe of possible collusion on the development of auto-emissions technology. An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that EU regulators said they had formally launched a probe.