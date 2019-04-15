Log in
VOLKSWAGEN

(VOW3)
Four world premieres at once: On the eve of the Auto Shanghai, the Volkswagen Group offers an impressive glimpse into the future of electromobility. ...

04/15/2019

The curiosity is immense. About 700 journalists came from all over the world. The stage is even bigger. And the surprises were a great success, too. Volkswagen presented an incredible four world premieres in a single evening, on the eve of the Auto Shanghai. 'That's not normal,' says marketing chief Jürgen Stackmann, his face beaming. 'I can't remember ever experiencing a night like this.'

On their way to the presentation, the guests walk through an urban garden in the Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center. Six SUV models are on display. That's the present. After the show, there will be eleven. And soon, there will be twelve. That's the future.

As it's common for the star of the evening, he takes the stage at the end. The ID. ROOMZZ1. Accompanied by loud, futuristic beats, the sixth and latest member of the ID. Family rolls out in front of enormous projection screens.

'As a large SUV, it is the next model in our lineup and represents the transformation of our company. The ID. ROOMZZ will be our flagship electric SUV,' says CEO Herbert Diess, as he presents the zero-emission SUV.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 13:37:03 UTC
